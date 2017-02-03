Top Story

San Francisco judge upholds earlier temporary restraining order

Update Feb. 5

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected an appeal by the US Dept of Justice to immediately reinstate President Trump's Executive Order banning travel for 90 days from seven primarily Muslim nations. The action sets the stage for the matter to head to the United States Supreme Court, which could be months away.

Original post Feb 3

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called a press conference late on Friday afternoon to announce that the Trump ban on travel from 7 primarily muslim countries was rendered null and void through a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Robart.

The judge's ruling means people waiting in airports overseas, on their way to America can proceed with travel.