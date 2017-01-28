Top Story

Suspect has died; A juvenile with him was arrested after brief pursuit

Information from King County Sheriff

King County Sheriff’s detectives received information that a man believed to be connected to the Beaver Lake Park homicide in Sammamish early this week was in an apartment in the 21600 block of 29 Ave S in the City of Des Moines.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were outside of the apartment when the suspect and another man exited. When the men saw the deputies they both pulled handguns. Three deputies fired striking one of the men. The other man fled the area on foot and discarded his gun as he ran. It is unclear at this time if either of the men fired their weapon. The injured man was taken to Harborview and died on Saturday afternoon.

K-9 attempted a track for the outstanding suspect but he was not initially located. While the investigation at the scene was ongoing police learned the outstanding suspect was hiding in a nearby apartment. TAC 30# (SWAT) responded to the scene and repeatedly ordered the man out of the apartment.