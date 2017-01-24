Highline Issues Strong Statement of Support for All Students
Superintendent sends letter, board passes resolution, teachers plan “Day of Welcome”
Burien, WA– Teachers, administrators, and the school board are sending an unequivocal message of support and reassurance to all students and families within Highline Public Schools this week.
With a letter from the Superintendent to families and a resolution passed by the school board, district leaders are making it clear that Highline is more committed than ever to ensuring students feel safe, welcome, and respected at school.
Handmade posters are appearing in many Highline schools expressing to all students that they belong and are loved. Teachers at a number of schools have planned a special welcome to students and families as they arrive at school this week with signs and banners and greetings. Local PTAs pitched in to help. A Day of Welcoming was being planned for these Highline schools: Mount Rainier, Highline, Evergreen, Beverly Park, Hilltop, Valley View, Marvista, Cedarhurst, Mount View, Midway, Madrona, and Shorewood.
The actions are a response to students expressing fear following campaign rhetoric targeting immigrants and refugees.