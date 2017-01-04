Top Story

Update 1/4/17

A 17 year old man was arrested for the shooting death of a man near the Alturas apartments. Police responded to a 911 call in the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd S just after 6pm last night to reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived they found a man lying on a walkway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. Witnesses told police three men were seen running from the area after the shooting. Three men matching the descriptions were stopped and detained nearby shortly after the shooting.

Detectives released two of those men last night but arrested the third, a 17 year old Burien teen, and booked him into the Youth Services Center for Investigation of Murder.

Detectives have not released details about a motive for the shooting.

Original Post 1/3/17

King County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 6pm of shots being fired near the Altura Apartments and the Buena Market in the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd. in Burein.

Witnesses saw several people running from the scene.