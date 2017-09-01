Top Story

City owes plaintiffs $18.3M and may be charged with tampering with evidence; Every day judgement is unpaid adds $6000 to penalty

By Gwen Davis

As previously reported by the Highline Times, the City of SeaTac was ordered to pay $18.3 million to Gerry and Kathy Kingen, after a judge ruled that the city cheated the couple out of a piece of land. The City of SeaTac was the loser and K&S Developments was the winner in the largest land use judgement in the history of Washington State on July 8. In addition the judge, made a recommendation that the in house counsel for the City of SeaTac be formally sanctioned in a case that involved years long deception and dishonesty by the City and its staff.

However, SeaTac did not pay and instead appealed the ruling.



(SeaTac City Manqger, Joseph Scorcio was contacted for comment and has not responded.)

But on Friday, the Times learned of a new development related to the case.