Top Story

Examining the impact of ultra-fine particles in airport communities

by Clara McMichael

Citing a need for a study regarding air quality and related health concerns in the communities surrounding the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac), Rep. Tina Orwall called a meeting that brought together representatives from federal, state, and local government as well as the Port of Seattle and community members.

“I think because it is such a fast-growing airport and we’re seeing more impact, it’s just a critical time to look at these things,” Orwall said.



Earlier in the 2016, Orwall was contacted by two concerned citizens, Rose Clark and Stewart Jenner, asking about asthma and other health issues that could be related to the proximity of SeaTac Airport.

From there, the project linked up with University of Washington professors Tim Larson, Tim Gould and Edmund Seto who had been studying the air quality at the Los Angeles International Airport. These scientists have been conducting research on ultra-fine particles and how they are associated with aircraft.

“It was so nice to learn we had such great expertise within our own state,” Orwall said.