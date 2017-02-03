Top Story

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called a press conference late on Friday afternoon to announce that the Trump ban on travel from 7 primarily muslim countries was rendered null and void through a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Robart.

The judge's ruling means people waiting in airports overseas, on their way to America can proceed with travel.

The ruling deals with parts "three and five" the attorney general's legal team said and favors Washington’s request for an immediate, temporary halt to the travel ban. It confirms Washington’s case that the executive order has harmed the state, in the sense that both people and business were being harmed by the President's Executive Order.



“The Constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”