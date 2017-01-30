Top Story

information from King County Sheriff

Just after 6pm deputies responded to a robbery of a citizen at the Sleep Inn Motel in the 20400 block of International Blvd. The victim, a jewelry courier, was walking to his room when he was approached and physically assaulted by three men wearing masks. The suspects took the victim’s bag containing nearly $500,000 in jewelry.

The suspects slashed a tire on the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene in a vehicle.

About 2 hours later a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle at an Arco gas station in Chehalis. The three suspects were arrested and transported to King County where they will be booked for robbery. A search warrant will be obtained tomorrow to search for and recover the jewelry that is believed to be in the suspect vehicle.