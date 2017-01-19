Top Story

information from King County Sheriff

Police responded to numerous reports of shots being heard near S128th St and 26 Ave S around midnight. One caller in the 12800 block of 26 Ave S said their house had been struck multiple times by bullets. When deputies arrived they found shell casings on the ground in front of the house and bullet holes in the walls and a vehicle parked at that location. No one was injured at the house.

Within minutes police received another 911 call from the next door neighbor’s house saying a man had been shot in the head. Deputies ran to the house and found a 74 year old man in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Police believe a stray round from the shots next door went through the wall of his house and struck him as he slept. Medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview with life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

