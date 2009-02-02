Burien Arts Gallery adds exhibit

Burien Arts (formerly the Burien Arts Association) will present an exhibition of graphite on paper works by Seattle artist Steve Roumas at the Burien Art Gallery.



The exhibition opens Feb. 5, and Burien Arts will host an evening reception on Feb. 6 from 7-9 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.



In addition to the work of Roumas, the gallery will also present paintings by Artist United painters Carol Huddleston, Judy Eckhardt and Carolyn Dorratcague and decorated skateboard decks and woodblock prints by Evergreen High School Technical Campus students.



Roumas was born in St. Joseph, Missouri but spent his formative years in Kansas City.



His father is an architect, so he grew up in a household that nurtured the slightest inclination toward visual art.



As a result, he's been creating art since early childhood. Close inspection of Roumas' current work reveals homage to the architectural elevations and renderings he watched being constructed as a youth.



In 1988, he enrolled in The University of Kansas to study graphic design. Six-and-a-half years later he graduated with a degree in painting.



Needless to say, he is well versed in the differences between the Fine and Applied Arts.



Roumas moved to Seattle in 1995 where he adjusted to life in the real world. He no longer had room for a painting studio, at least not one that allowed the kind of mess necessary to his process, nor did he have the forced structure that comes with academia.



So, for several years he worked sporadically with acrylic paint and canvas. Five years ago he moved into a house that provided an appropriate space for an art studio.



Shortly thereafter, and as a result of being financially strapped, he was urged to pick up a pencil and paper and start drawing. This proved to be a turning point.



For the past five years he has worked almost exclusively with graphite on paper. The work has evolved profoundly in size, technique and content as a result.



Roumas has shown in galleries and restaurants in the Seattle area since early 2003. Currently, his work can be seen in Tacoma at Robert-Daniel Gallery.



The Burien Art Gallery is located at 421 S.W. 146th St. in Burien.



The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to4 p.m. on Sunday.



For further information about this exhibit or Burien Arts, contact Erin Williamson at 206-244-7808 or via e-mail at erin@burienarts.org.