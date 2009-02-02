ChoralSounds cabaret set for SeaTac Community Center

ChoralSounds Northwest Cabaret comes to the SeaTac Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.



Longtime fans will remember the dinner musicals of ChoralSounds' past. Dinner and a no-host beer and wine bar are part of the festivities along with solo and ensemble performances by ChoralSounds members.



Promising a great show, conductor David Spring said, "Many of the singers in CSN are really fine solo or small ensemble artists, and the Cabaret gives us a chance to allow them to shine in an intimate setting."



Tickets for the cabaret and dinner are $25 per person. Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis. For reservations, call 206-246-6040.