Patterson hails bipartisan King County Council changes

In the November 2008 election, King County voters made it clear that when it comes to county politics, they want a change from business as usual by making the county executive, county council, and assessor nonpartisan offices.



In response to the voters' directive, some council members have formed a nonpartisan caucus to address regional issues impacting suburban areas.



"Most county issues are not partisan but are geographic in nature," Councilwoman Julia Patterson declared. "Very few votes are along partisan lines in King County.



Patterson's district includes the cities of Tukwila, Des Moines, SeaTac, Renton and Kent.



While eastside and south county suburbs may differ in income levels, residents in both areas have in common a concern about funding for suburban roads, mass transit, integrated trails and access to arts and heritage programs, according to Patterson.



Eastside and Kent Valley residents also share a concern about flooding, she added.



Caucuses provide legislative body members with the chance to meet in small groups and debate issues in an informal setting. Membership was customarily based on party affiliation.



"The county council has never been as partisan as the state legislature or Congress," Patterson noted. She served as a state senator, before being elected to the council.



In Olympia, votes on the budget lined up along party lines while county budgets have been passed by unanimous vote, she noted.



Occasionally there may be some votes that split by party affiliation, particularly on social justice or environmental issues, Patterson acknowledged.



Patterson noted that both symbolic and substantive changes are being made.



Democrats used to sit on one side of the council dais while the Republicans sat on the other side. Now, the council members are interspersed.



Council members are also sharing committee chair responsibilities, she noted.



Council chairman Dow Constantine, who represents Burien, Normandy Park, and parts of Tukwila and SeaTac, commented, "I hope that this caucus gives us a forum for the discussion of issues of common concern."



__Members of the suburban caucus will meet monthly or more frequently as issues arise. The caucus is open to all members of the council.