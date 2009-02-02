Photo by Kurt Howard

Denzell Ray Deloney (left) of Highline wrestles with Foster’s Troy Farris.

Foster wins tiebreaker against Highline

Quick moves in matches for points won this one for one over the other.



Foster found that out as they edged Highline, by a technical criteria guideline, of a 39-39 tie in wrestling action at the Bulldogs’ gym Tuesday.



“We had three first round takedowns and they had four,” said Steve Peterson, the Pirates’ coach.



That’s how close it was between these two schools.



“It went down to the sixth criteria,” said Bulldogs coach Patric Kalalau.



This is the criteria in deciding a tie-breaker match. The first decider is unsportmanlike conduct. Second, the number of matches you forfeit. Third, number of technical falls. Fourth, number of major decisions. Fifth, number of minor decisions.



Heavyweight Troy Farris, who beat a tough wrestler from the Pirates, Denzell Deloney, has made a lot of strides this season on the mat.



“I didn’t make it to state last year, but my sophomore year I did go to state,” said Farris, who sports a 6-0 Seamount record and 17-1 mark overall.



So what changed things from a state of no improvement last year, a 12-8 record, with a loss in regionals, to your current state, on track for the state tournament?



“I got really cocky last year. I realized I needed to work harder,” said Farris. “It kind of hit me hard.”



He mentioned his conditioning and extra time put in and his coach, Peterson.



“He’s a really good coach,” said Farris. “He makes you go beyond your comfort level every day.”



Then there’s Cody Wadleigh of Highline, who is a star in the 119 weight class. He’s got a strong case, too, for being at the state championships, otherwise known as Mat Classic, when it rolls around on Feb. 20-21.



Wadleigh is 12-2 this season. Wadleigh persevered through a tough match with Tim Lay of the Pirates, winning, 4-2.



“You got to be fast, you got to want it, you got to be mentally tough,” said Wadleigh, a sophomore.



Wadleigh hopes his good moves on the mat translate to much success as the season draws closer and closer to state time.



“My goal is to try to place top six,” said Wadleigh.



“He’s got potential for state,” said Peterson. “He’s lost one league match, a kid from Hazen, but he (Wadleigh) says he can beat him.”



Peterson says its tough to win, though, for Seamount League wrestlers in general.



“It’s tough because we don’t have middle school wrestling. Metro, Renton, and Highline are the only league districts in state with no middle school wrestling,” said Peterson.



Girls wrestling is coached by Shauna Briggs, who is also an assistant to Kalalau on Foster.



She mentioned her girl wrestlers, Bac Nguyen and Donna Enguerra, at 119 and 125, respectively. They have not wrestled anyone this season, because of tournaments being canceled due to flooding or snow. But they will wrestle in a Washington Invitational tournament soon.



“Women wrestling is the fastest growing sport worldwide,” said Briggs. “It’s getting huge in China. Womens wrestling was new in the Olympics in 2008.”



Winners in the match for Highline versus Foster boys was William Wilburn by forfeit at 103 for Foster. Wahmoo pinned at 3:51 in 112 for Highline. For Highline. Justin Andes got a pin at 2:58 at 125. Edgar Mendoza, Rudy McDaniel, Patric Spacey, Mansang Himmelman all won by forfeit for Highline. Steven Schenk won for Foster by forfeit at 152. Riley McCarthy of Foster pinned his man in 5:30. Sharrod Cradle of Foster won by forfeit at 171. Luis Sanchez of Foster got a pin at 3:27. Tim Schultz got a pin at 2:30 for Foster.