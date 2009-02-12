Produce a better paper

Perhaps if all the Robinson Newspapers were willing to pay for quality reporters, writers and editors, they would have nothing to fear from news blogs. Newspapers on the cheap are just cheap newspapers.

True, I don’t want to read a 3000-word amateur blog on a city council decision. Unfortunately, Robinson Newspapers does not deliver capable analysis or investigation in its 300 words on the same decision. Don’t pay people and they don’t do the work.

Don’t fear the blogs -- do a better job than the blogs!

Do that and you have my eyes.

Stephen Lamphear

Seattle