Hudgins for council seat

11th District state Representative Zach Hudgins is the right choice to fill the County Council District 8 vacancy.

More than half of District 8 lies outside West Seattle: Vashon/Maury, North Highline, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Normandy Park. District 8 has been represented by a Seattle resident since nigh on to forever.

As a consequence, unincorporated area and suburban city issues have not received the attention they deserve. Seattle has plenty of representatives on the council; we need someone to represent ALL of us.

Zach is an able and respected legislator in one of the most diverse districts in the county. Once you get out of West Seattle, diversity zooms and community issues become complicated by the mix of jurisdictions.

Zach understands that complexity and how to get to mutual solutions. His viewpoint will be more representative of the mix of District 8 residents.

Moderate and progressive, Zach works well with those around him and establishes effective partnerships. Zach will represent the diversity of social, economic and political interests of a dynamic council district. The county council members should choose Zach to represent us.

Please contact the Council members and let them know you want Zach.

Stephen Lamphear

Burien