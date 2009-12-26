Staff photo

Burien resident Bob Hall joined about 60 others people for a special luncheon Dec. 7 at the Burien Elks to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.

Burien Elks Lodge celebrates 50th anniversary

The Burien Elks Lodge has just celebrated its 50th anniversary. The festivities lasted three days and included gourmet dinners, a ceremonial champagne toast and dancing to the music of The Mood Swings Jazz Band.

Frank Larland, Grand Lodge Sponsor Emeritus, performed a rededication ceremony in the grand ballroom. Larland, now in his nineties, came with his wife, Polly from the Tri-Cities for the occasion.

"Many are unfamiliar with the Elks and what they're about," said Patty Hoffman, Burien Lodge secretary.

For the uninitiated, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a charitable fraternity that was started in 1868 by a group of Thespian actors. It grew from there to include many famous people including Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford. Another famous Elk is Clint Eastwood, who is a member of Monterey Lodge No.1285.

Nationwide, the Elks have about one million members with more than 2,000 lodges across the country. However, attendance is down nationally and also in Burien.

Twenty-five years ago the Burien Lodge had 1,500 members and now they have 500.

"I attribute the downturn to the economy and the no smoking policy," said Hoffman.

The lodge draws an older crowd with the average age around 70.

"Young people are not as interested and we are losing members right and left. We have a lot of older folks and a smaller, younger group. It's like we skipped a generation," said Hoffman.

The Elks have a history of benevolent service. Each year the Elks National Foundation gives $3.65 million in college scholarships to graduating seniors. They are also leaders in caring for physically handicapped children.

"This is why I joined the organization fifteen years ago," said Hoffman, who was the second woman admitted to the Washington Elks and has been the Burien Lodge secretary for three years.

"I love this program. I think it's amazing that the members of the Elks care enough to fully fund the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children," said Hoffman.

Through charitable contributions and service to the community the Burien Elks have enriched the lives of many local citizens.

"The slogan for the Elks is, 'Elks care; Elks share' -and I see this all the time. They are a really good group of people. Elks are all about community service," said Hoffman.

According to Hoffman, last year the Burien Elks donated to the United Service Organization (USO) and this year to Disabled American Veterans. They also have a Drug Awareness Program for kids in Burien.

"With membership down, we are being creative in generating revenue," said Hoffman.

Behind the lodge at First Avenue South and South 140th Street, the Elks lease out their land to a seniors apartment building.

According to Hoffman, some of the residents have joined the Elks.

Another source of revenue is that they rent out their ballroom and dining room.

To the rear of the property, there are seven RV sites that have water and sewer hook-ups. It costs $15 per night to park there and any Elk can use them on their travels.

"These sites are always rented and revenue from them helps us out financially in maintaining the lodge," said Hoffman.

To join the Elks one must be 21, an American citizen and believe in God. Guests can visit three times without becoming a member.

The Elks can be contacted at 206- 243-2143.

It has a full service restaurant and they are open Wednesdays - Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday afternoons, you will find a number of Elks in the bar watching the Seahawks and socializing.