Happy New Year comes to Des Moines when we most need it

It's a New Year and what a turbulent 2009 it replaces. War, rumors of war, economic tragedies, greed, unstable people killing police officers and children abused by their own families.

Somewhere good news thrives, yet seldom found in Web sites or newspaper headlines.

A brisk north wind took a bite from the comfort of my walk, as I pulled my coat closer and wondered what this new year of 2010 holds in store.

Sure wish I'd listened and wore that soft wool hat to pull over my now cold ears. Hindsight is 20-20. Maybe that's part of this world's problem, we're not really listening to each other.

Nary a soul was in sight in Beach Park. With construction disruption going on both here and at the marina, it is no surprise folks go elsewhere.

When disorder and upheaval environment interrupts constructive thinking, subconsciously, that creates agitation.

Author, Lillian Too, describes it in her "Little Book of Feng Shui," a respected and ancient practice devoted to restoring peace and harmony.

Misfortune can rule a day when Chi is in disarray. Yin and Yang must be in cosmic balance to bring harmony. Ying is cool, dark and lifeless. Yang is hot, bright and full of life.

"Keep these forces in harmony within your home and you will enjoy good luck, Too counsels. "Bring in fresh air, open two windows in two different rooms twice a week and let fresh air sweep away stale Yin air.

"On sunny days that brings vibrant Yang energy - which attracts good fortune.

"Display fresh flowers, hang pictures of sunrise in a south corner of a living room to open new avenues of growth."

Attitude tells all. I'm dwelling on how miserably cold I am -- while my little dog, Miss Katrina, faces into the wind that's blowing her long chocolate-brown ears up like a kite caught in full breeze. I swear she was smiling.

"Well, I muttered, "Go ahead and be happy, but I'm not about to forget that it's cold and depressing out here."

A frequent quote states; "There is no accounting for taste: spring is a divine season to the poet - and nothing but sleet and rain to the weatherman."

Consider the options of attitude human beings adopt; negative, positive, pessimistic or optimistic, critic or comforter. Where is the balance?

The future of today's world belongs to our young adults for coming new years. That fact can be exhilarating and/or devastating for them.

What are we leaving for their inheritance? A sobering thought given today's state of affairs where hate is rampant and taking a life seems common practice.

Plagued with growing pains of youth and more publicity for bad deeds than for good, some teens get a bad rap. Yet, in the shadow of academic learning institutions are multitudes of young adults taking life and accomplishment seriously.

Local community leaders select deserving young adults yearly for individual scholarships recognizing both their academic and community service accomplishments. Only a few can be chosen.

Many bright and energetic kids have not been publicly honored. These young and serious unsung future leaders are practicing respect and learning values to build their lives around.

Brian Snure, a local attorney and past president of Mt. Rainier High School's "Dollars for Scholars" program, said, "Students today work harder than I remember high school years. They volunteer hundreds of community service hours and amaze us doing well in the extremely highly academic International Baccalaureate program."

I don't know where hate ends - I do know it does not come with birth.

As parents, teachers, friends and government influences, we pass on conditions that help - or haunt future generations. Every new year, we must make time for self-examination, fresh listening and direction.

The wind didn't feel as bitter walking home, the sun poked through dreary clouds, and again a new year brings new life and change.

The balance of life and future is found in our children - or not. When Yin and Yang are in harmony - and if adults don't screw up history too badly - tomorrow can be in good hands.

And maybe by 2010 spring, Des Moines will get its image into less construction disorder.

It's said, "The best thing about spring is, it always comes when it's most needed."

The same can be said for a "Happy New Year!"