Decatur deals Highline a loss in overtime

It was a furtherance of four minutes that proved fruitful in a fulfillment of victory on Monday night at the Gator Dome.

Relying on defense at critical times, Class 4A South Puget Sound League Decatur broke into the win column for the first time after six losses in a 45-41 non league overtime win against Class 3A Seamount League Highline.

“This group of players plays outstanding defense,” testified Decatur head coach Kevin Rawie. “After a summer without playing together, these girls continue to learn to play together. We’re capable and have a lot of heart. The girls just dig down deep.”

In overtime, Takiya Flowers fed Alexis Cole for a layin to give the Gators a 38-36 lead. Amber Coughran countered with a Pirate free throw before Flowers stole the ball at midcourt and drove to the basket for a 40-37 Decatur margin. Samantha Erben got free on the back side for a lay up as Highline drew within 40-39. Flowers then faced up from the top of the key beyond the three-point arc and bombed home the goal for a 43-39 Gator advantage with 1:17 remaining in the overtime.

“I didn’t hesitate to shoot,” remarked Flowers, who scored five of her 10 points in the overtime. “I had confidence in my shot.”

Highline stayed close on another Erben back cut and the score was 43-41 with 1:03 left. Although the Pirates continued to attack, these were their final points. Kayla Lipston was fouled in the act of shooting and converted both free throws for the Gators with 32.3 seconds left.

The game ended with Highline storming the offensive boards, but failing to score again.

For the Pirates, the loss was tough to take, but there were positives, as well.

“We had a few turnovers we made against the press and they handled the pressure a little better,” proclaimed Highline head coach Paul Gary. “We were missing a few players tonight, but that’s all right. This was an opportunity to play another game. It was a physical game, and we played well.”

Lockleer scored 14 points - 12 in the first half- to lead Highline. Erben escalated to 11 points while Owusu hustled to 10 points.