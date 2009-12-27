Photo by Kurt Howard

Slideshow: Chris Holmes of Seattle Christian is fouled by Tacoma Baptist's Nate Anderson. Click on the image for more photos from the game.

Warriors’ quickness pays off in a win

Being quick on the draw served the Seattle Christian boys basketball team well in a Tuesday night 61-28 non-league defeat of outmanned Class 2B Tacoma Baptist in the night cap of a girls’ and boys’ double-header at the Seattle Christian Events Center.

“We came out with great intensity to start the game,” exclaimed Warrior head coach Shaun DeYager. “We’ve been working hard on that. I’m happy with our defensive effort. We really knocked them back. MacKinnon Simpson stepped up with big shots.”

Seattle Christian got the drop early. Simpson’s opening lay in followed by Micheal Watts’ three-point goal triggered an 11-0 Warrior scoring surge to open the game. The run featured steals, quick breaks and rebounding strength.

Tacoma Baptist fought back as SCS injected reserve players into the system and drew within 11-4 before Shawn Doi pilfered the ball and fed Kyle Mindemann a lay in to give the Warriors a 13-4 lead going into the second quarter.

Leading only 15-9 midway through the second quarter, Seattle Christian went on a 15-point rampage that was started by two quick Simpson field goals and culminated by a Simpson three-point missile.

Following the 30-9 halftime supremacy, the Warriors kept extending their leverage until the final score produced the largest lead of the game.

Simpson blazed the nets for 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the SCS victory. Michael Cardenas scored eight points while collecting seven steals.

Andy Lessig scored two points, but was valuable with five steals. SCS forced 26 Crusader turnovers and earned 15 steals.

Grant Gillman scored 10 points and Walker Williams added eight for Tacoma Baptist.