Burien's animal shelter vet announces she is closing her business
Dr. Leslie Kasper, who manages Burien's animal control shelter, has announced she is closing down her veterinary clinic on Oct. 15.
She has said she will continue to operate Burien's animal control shelter.
Burien lawmakers opted out of King County's new contract for animal control services and shelter. The council decided that Burien would operate its own service using Dr. Kasper.
Kasper's Companion Animal Medical Center is located at 19655 1st Ave. S. in Normandy Park.
Kasper blamed the poor economy for the closure. Businesses in that area along 1st Avenue have complained that they have not been able to attract customers because of road construction along 1st Avenue. The city of Normandy Park and the contractor are in a dispute over the construction. Federal stimulus funds have been used for the project.
The Times/News will update this story when more details become available.
Comments
Vet
what a joke she gets 140k per year from Burien why not quit the vet biz.
Vet
Get rid of her we need REAL animal control.Re-New your contract with King Co animal control..