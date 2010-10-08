King County Executive Constantine issues a proclamation for fallen tow truck driver Tony Padilla

King County Executive Dow Constantine has issued a proclamation to honor William "Tony" Padilla, who was killed in a hit and run accident Sept. 24 on I-5. A procession in Padilla's honor will take place Saturday, Oct. 9.

The proclamation reads:

KingCounty

In Memorial

WHEREAS, William A. "Tony" Padilla was born on February 1, 1959 as the fourth child of Gildardo and Ann Padilla; and

WHEREAS, Tony, a Burien resident, worked in the towing industry for more than 15 years for several different towing companies and was respected by his peers as a hard worker, a skilled tow truck driver, and a man who loved his job and enjoyed helping others; and

WHEREAS, throughout his career, Tony impressed his co-workers with his kindness, his generosity, and his respectful treatment ofall; and

WHEREAS, while working as a driver for GT Towing on September 24, 2010, Tony Padilla lost his life as he was aiding a motorist on Interstate 5 in Seattle; and

WHEREAS, Tony will be greatly missed by those he left behind, including his mother, Ann, brothers Richard, David, and Peter, sisters Carol, Catherine, and Robin, nephews Michaei, Matthew, and Jeremiah, and his many friends in the towing industry; and

WHEREAS, Tony's name will be added to the "Wall ofthe Fallen" at the National Towing Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which honors drivers who have lost their lives in service to the public.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Dow Constantine, Executive of King County, do hereby memorialize

William "Tony" Padilla

On this the 9th day of October, 2010.

I encourage all county residents to join me in celebrating the life of this kind, generous, and well-regarded man, and I extend my sincerest sympathies to Tony Padilla's family, loved ones and friends.

Dow Constantine

King County Executive