King County Executive Constantine issues a proclamation for fallen tow truck driver Tony Padilla
King County Executive Dow Constantine has issued a proclamation to honor William "Tony" Padilla, who was killed in a hit and run accident Sept. 24 on I-5. A procession in Padilla's honor will take place Saturday, Oct. 9.
The proclamation reads:
KingCounty
In Memorial
WHEREAS, William A. "Tony" Padilla was born on February 1, 1959 as the fourth child of Gildardo and Ann Padilla; and
WHEREAS, Tony, a Burien resident, worked in the towing industry for more than 15 years for several different towing companies and was respected by his peers as a hard worker, a skilled tow truck driver, and a man who loved his job and enjoyed helping others; and
WHEREAS, throughout his career, Tony impressed his co-workers with his kindness, his generosity, and his respectful treatment ofall; and
WHEREAS, while working as a driver for GT Towing on September 24, 2010, Tony Padilla lost his life as he was aiding a motorist on Interstate 5 in Seattle; and
WHEREAS, Tony will be greatly missed by those he left behind, including his mother, Ann, brothers Richard, David, and Peter, sisters Carol, Catherine, and Robin, nephews Michaei, Matthew, and Jeremiah, and his many friends in the towing industry; and
WHEREAS, Tony's name will be added to the "Wall ofthe Fallen" at the National Towing Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which honors drivers who have lost their lives in service to the public.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Dow Constantine, Executive of King County, do hereby memorialize
William "Tony" Padilla
On this the 9th day of October, 2010.
I encourage all county residents to join me in celebrating the life of this kind, generous, and well-regarded man, and I extend my sincerest sympathies to Tony Padilla's family, loved ones and friends.
Dow Constantine
King County Executive
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.
Comments
Proclamation for Fallen Tow Truck Driver Tony Padilla
This is a lovely tribute to my brother Tony. If he only knew how many lives he actually touched he'd be very proud.
Thanks to Everyone who made his life special.
His Sister, Robin (Padilla) Sullivan