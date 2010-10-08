Update: BBC Dodge park-and-ride lot to open Tuesday, Oct. 12
The interim park-and-ride lot at the old BBC Dodge dealership will open Tuesday morning, Oct. 12.
Once it opens, the park-and-ride next to the Burien Transit Center closes. But, all bus routes that currently serve the transit center will continue. Plus, there's a few routes serving the interim lot.
The start of work on the Burien Transit Center parking garage has been slightly delayed as work was completed on the temporary park-and-ride at the old BBC Dodge lot.
The temporary park-and-ride the site along 1st Avenue South near state Route 518. The park-and-ride lot at the transit center will close while a new parking garage is constructed.
Burien Economic Director Dick Loman said bus service will continue as usual at the Burien Transit Center even after the transit center park-and-ride is closed.
"We have over 5,000 people who come into Burien and change buses there," Loman said. King County Metro has told the city bus service for those people will not be affected.
Loman described the work being done to the former BBC Dodge site before it opens as a temporary park and ride as cosmetic development. He said the contractor is cleaning it up and striping parking stalls. Once the work is complete there will be 300 parking spaces available at the interim park-and-ride location.
The buses which will be running through the interim park and ride are Metro routes 121, 122, 123, 131 and 132.
The new parking garage will have 503 stalls, as well as 50 with electrical plug-ins. Loman said this will be one of the first facilities in the Seattle area to have electrical plug-ins.
The parking garage is scheduled to take 10 months to complete, and will cost approximately $20.5 million.
This project will provide some significant jobs for Burien, Loman said, even if they are temporary.
"The jobs couldn't be coming at a better time," Loman said.
