Highline Public Schools holding public workshops to discuss budget cuts

The Highline School District is holding the first of two public workshops tonight (Thursday, May 19) on the impact of state funding cuts. Administrators are seeking input on district budget priorities. District staff, students, parents, and the community are encouraged to participate in the workshops.

The meetings will be:

Thursday, May 19, 6-8 p.m. at Cedarhurst Elementary School, 611 S. 132nd St. in Burien.

Saturday, May 21, 9-11 a.m. at Midway Elementary School, 22447 24th Ave. S. in Des Moines.

Interpreters will be available.