Highline School District updates logo
Highline Public Schools has adopted a new logo and tagline.
The new logo shows multiple pathways leading off to the future. The varying colors suggest the district's diversity.
Catherine Carbone Rogers, the district's director of communication and community relations, said the new logo is very contemporary and unique. Rogers added it is unlike other school districts' logos.
Under the logo appears the district's new tagline, "A path to success for every student."
Rogers noted the district's old lamplight logo was developed back in 1967. The Omega symbol, Greek for "excellence," is still relevant but the Evergreen tree denoting a suburban locale does not visually reflect the current community, according to Rogers.
The old 'lamp of learning" also projects an image of yesteryear and not an image of the future or forward positive movement.
"It is time we replace the lamplight," Superintendent John Welch commented at the May 11 school board meeting.
Since Highline is facing budget problems, the switch will be "revenue neutral." As letterhead paper runs out, it will be replaced with paper with the new logo. Electronic changes will be more rapid.
Rogers said the district will start switching to the new logo in August. During the 2012 school year, the district will phase in the new logo on new signs and update signage as signs are replaced.
The district will also be using a new URL for its website, which will be launched in August.
The new web address will be www.highlineschools.org. Rogers said the district will reorganize and improve navigation, align by audience, and provide more parent resources on the site.
The district used five focus groups along with other types of research to help develop its new image and messaging. The groups included PTSA leaders, Latino parents, teachers, students and White Center community members.
With scarce resources, Rogers emphasized that it is even more critical to focus the district's message and create advocates.
"There's more reason than ever to do it," Rogers concluded.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.