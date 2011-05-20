Photo by Jerry Robinson

Arthur Pearson cheerfully made his door-to-door rounds as a Fuller Brush Man into his 90s.

World's oldest Fuller Brush man, a Burien resident, passes away

The world's oldest active Fuller Brush Man, Burien resident Arthur Pearson has died at age 93.

He was born on April 30, 1918 and passed away May 6.

Mr. Pearson sold Fuller products for 73 years, making him not only the oldest but also the longest selling Fuller Brush Man in the world. He started in 1938 at age 20 when another Fuller Brush Man stopped by his family's home.

All his customers knew him for his deep sense of dedication and loyalty. Many of his customers became friends he had known for years as he continued going door to door to see his customers and to sell his Fuller products.

In a 2008 Seattle Times profile Normandy Park resident Linda Cole recalled meeting Mr. Pearson 50 years earlier.

"I was 4 or 5 when I remember him coming around. He'd walk into the house and hang around for awhile. I used to sit on his lap."

Cole said she still hugged Mr. Pearson every time she saw him.

Mr. Pearson ranked as one of the company's top salesman every year and was often in the top 5. In the 1970s, Mr. Pearson started a streak of selling $100 or more for 400 straight days. He received many achievement certificates and plaques from the Fuller Brush Company. Mr. Pearson estimated he had 4,000- 5,000 active customers.

His territory ranged all over the Pacific Northwest, including Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Tukwila, Kent, Auburn, Maple Valley, Lake City and Seattle.

His son, Ken, will continue selling Fuller Brush products. He can be reached at Ken Pearson, 717 Industry Dr., Seattle, 98188; 206-575-1395 or FullerManSeattle@aol.com.

Those under 35 may have never heard of a Fuller Brush Man. Back when few women worked outside the home, Fuller Brush Men would go door to door selling their brushes and other products. When Mr. Pearson started, there were 270 other Fuller Brush Men in King County.

Before becoming a Fuller Brush Man, Mr. Pearson was a track star at Broadway High School in Seattle, running the mile and breaking many state high-school records. He also ran track at the University of Washington.

Mr. Pearson served in the U.S, Marine Corps during World War II. He was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent with military honors and a 21-gun salute.

In 2008, Mr. Pearson was asked to ride in Burien's Fourth of July Parade. He rode in a blue convertible sports car, waving and smiling to many of his customers.

Mr. Pearson was a life member of the Burien Elks and past president of Toastmasters International. He also was active in the Swedish Club of Seattle, enjoying dancing and eating Swedish foods.

He loved to salmon fish and travel abroad.

Mr. Pearson cruised exclusively on Holland America Line ships, accumulating hundreds of thousands of miles and over a thousand days of sailing with the cruise line.

On his 90th birthday, Holland hosted him at a VIP luncheon and presented Mr. Pearson with a model ship. On the model, the name "MS Eurodam" was changed to "MS Art Pearsondam."

Despite his loyalty to his work, his family noted they were the most important part of his life.

They said he made it to every event, function, game and graduation the grandchildren had. They remember how proud Mr. Pearson was of his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.