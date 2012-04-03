Community Calendar Week of 4-2-12

Deadline for receiving items for Community Calendar is 5 p.m. Wednesday for the following week’s Times/News. Events are published based on timeliness and space availability. Email submissions to: hteditor@robinsonnews.com Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and government agencies only. Others may call Dona Ozier at 206-708-1378 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising section.

Auditions

The Hi-Liners-- Auditions are open to young people ages 7 to 15, no experience necessary.this summer’s two DownStage Center Productions, Into The Woods Jr. and Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Kids, on April 19th and 21st at The Burien Annex. Rehearsals begin June 23rd, shows are July 12th-15th. Go to www.hi-liners.org for complete information and to register for an audition time

Classes

The Hi-Liners-- DownStage Center Program invites you to attend Spring Break Camp: “Sleeping Beauty Goes Into The Woods.” Sing, dance and act your way through some of Broadway's most popular titles. Then all the characters—Beauty, Prince Charming, Maleficent, Cinderella, Jack and Little Red Riding Hood, will strut their stuff in a performance at the end of the week. For ages 7 to 15. April 9th to 13th, 10 to 1 daily, at The Burien Annex. Register at www.hi-liners.org.



Music

Northwest Symphony Orchestra—25th Anniversary Concert. April 28. 8 p.m. Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd St. Free tickets available to local school music programs. Teachers may call the orchestra office at 206-242-6321. More information available at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or 206-242-6321.

Washington Old-Time Fiddlers and Variety Show—April 21. 1:30 p.m. Des Moines Masonic Center, 2208 S. 223rd St. General admission $6, seniors $5, Students free. Tickets at the door.

Theatre

The Hi-Liners DownStage Center—“Disney's Aristocats Jr.,” a one act, G-rated production featuring performers age 7-13. This feline adventure is sure to get your toes tapping to its hep, jazzy beat. March 30, 31, April 1, 6, and 7. Reserved seating, $10, at The Burien Annex, 14501 4th Ave SW in Burien. www.hi-liners.org or call 206-617-2152.

April 7

Burien Spring SpEGGtacular— Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave. S.W. 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Featuring Peter Cottontail. $5 per person. Call 206-988-3700 or visit BurienParks.net.

Des Moines Spring Egg Hunt—Des Moines Beach Park. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $5. Children grade 6 and under. Prizes for every child. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Recycling Collection Event--For King County Residents. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tyee Educational Complex Parking Lot, 4424 S. 188th St., SeaTac. Recycle appliances and scrap metal, EPS Styrofoam, tires, oil/antifreeze, fluorescent tubes/bulbs, batteries (household and vehicle). Refrigerators/freezers accepted for $20 cash fee per unit. Free Confidential Material Shredding at the event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. only. Food Drive for Highline Food Bank at event site. Clothing/household items in good condition and useable “as is” accepted by Northwest Center – tax receipts available. Any items not accepted by the vendors, you must take back. No commercial loads accepted. For more information contact Trudy Olson at 206-973-4763.

SeaTac Egg Hunt—Angle Lake Park, 19408 International Blvd. 9-10 a.m. Egg hunts start at 9 a.m. sharp. Children up to age 10 welcome. Free.

April 9

Give blood—Prince of Peace Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 19030 8th Ave. S. 1- 7 p.m. (closed 3-4 p.m.) To reserve a time, contact Courtney or Nancy Steinke at 206-878-4219.

April 12

Dealing with Difficult People-- Toastmasters Lunch and Learn, Spring 2012. Improve Your Workplace Skills in One Hour Sessions during Your Lunch Hour. Southminster Presbyterian Church, 19834 8th Ave. S. 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. RSVP is requested, but not required at vppr-4801@toastmastersclubs.org

April 14

Burien Books Book Signing-- Sara L. Chapman, “Flowers of Volunteer Park.” 1-3 p.m. 824 S.W. 152nd St. 206-244-1422. The Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association Annual Public Plant Sale-- Furneys' Nursery, 21215 International Blvd.9 a.m-1p.m. The Chrysanthemums are varieties not usually found in garden or hardware stores. April 20 Environmental Science Center—Earth Day Dinner & Auction. 6 p.m. SeaTac Community center, 13735 24th Ave. S.W. Tickets $50 per person. Reserve by April 13. www.brownpapertickets.com or 1-800-838-3006.

April 21

Burien Books Book signing—“Flight Around the World.” Capt. Lyle D. Bobzin. 1-3 p.m. An inspirational and comprehensive look at one man's experience of growing up in the Depression era, flying for one of the largest international carriers. 824 S.W. 152nd St. 206-244-1422.

Neighbors Without Borders Action Committee (NWOBAC), 5th Annual Earth Day Clean up-- North SeaTac Park. 9 a.m.-Noon. This year our clean up emphasis will be on the City of SeaTac Ivy Out event. Wear blackberry proof clothes, sturdy shoes or waterproof boots, gloves. Meet in the SeaTac Community Center west parking lot at 8:45 a.m. Call Mary, 206-242-2690 or Pam 206-244-7315.

April 28

Burien Books Book signing-- 1-4pm. “The Crystal Pool,” Christian fantasy suitable for all readers. Thomas Bingham. 1-4 p.m. 824 S.W. 152nd St. 206-244-1422.

Ongoing Events and Information

Matt Griffin YMCA

3595 S. 188th St

206-787-1176

Bilingual Play 'N Learn (Spanish)--Mondays, 2-3 p.m. Play groups are organized for young children 0-5 years and the people who take care of them. Register at 206-244-5880. Free to the community.

Highline Medical Center

Hospice volunteer training-Highline Hospice at the Specialty Campus, 12844 Military Rd. S., Tukwila, is recruiting caring, compassionate people interested in supporting terminally ill patients and their families. If you have a heart for being with others through difficult times, volunteering with Hospice may be right for you. Volunteers provide patient support and companionship, caregiver respite, bereavement support, or office help. Comprehensive training provided. Contact Michele Fawcett-Long, Volunteer Coordinator, 206-439-9095.

Religion

First Baptist Church-- The American Baptist Women's Group in Des Moines is looking for new members to help with quilt making project. Quilts will be given to women's shelters, fire victims and others in need. No specialized knowledge needed. Group meets the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m., 22415 19th Ave. S. 206-878-3972.

First Baptist Church-Fantastic Friday Family Fun Night, 7 p.m. 22415 19th Ave. S., Des Moines. Potluck dinner followed by family activities for kids and adults. Free and open to the public. For information, 206-878-3972.

Lake Burien Presbyterian Church-Remix (formerly Kaleidoscope) 15003 14th Ave. S.W. Wednesday evening family program with dinner in the Fellowship Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $4. Children accompanied by adults are free. 206-242-6023.

Normandy Park Congregational--A church where everyone is welcome no matter where you are on your journey. United Church of Christ, 19247 1st Ave S. For info 206-824-1770.

Transform Burien-Free clothing and non-perishable food. Sundays and Wednesdays. Noon- 2 p.m. 425 S.W. 144th St. Donations accepted. For information, 206-244-1399. transformburien.org.

Fundraisers

Highline Schools Foundation for Excellence-Hands around Highline Passport Book. Great deals at local restaurants and businesses. 206-248-5196 or www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org

Old Clothes = New Opportunities--Clean out your closets and drop off your reusable clothing and household items to "The Big Blue Truck" donation station. Conveniently located at the Top Food & Drug on 20th Ave S, Monday through Sunday from 9-5p.m. For a complete list of items accepted visit www.bigbluetruck.org (800) 992-2060. Donations are tax deductible. Donors receive a $3 off coupon to Value Village.

White Center Food Bank--Water District 20 wishes to remind everyone that we are accepting donations of food and cash of behalf of the White Center Food Bank.

Senior Activities

Senior Rights Assistance-Volunteer specialists provide free legal and consumer information for persons over 55. Call 206-448-5720.

Services, classes and social events are offered at:

Burien Senior Program, 206-988-3700.

Des Moines Senior Activity Center, 206-878-1642.

SeaTac Senior Program, North SeaTac Park Community Center, 206-973-4680.

Tukwila Senior Citizen Center, 206-767-2323.

Call for schedules and registration if required.

At Your Library

Programs for all ages and interests are offered at:

Boulevard Park Library, 206-242-8662.

Burien Library, 206-243-3490.

Des Moines Library, 206-824-6066.

Library Connection at Southcenter, 206-242-6044.

Tukwila Library, 206-244.5410.

Valley View Library, 206-242-6044.

White Center, 206-243-0233

Woodmont Library, 253-839-0121.

Call for schedules and registration if required.

Parks and Recreation

Sports, arts and after-school programs are offered at:

Burien, 206-988-3700.

Des Moines, 206-870-6527.

Matt Griffin YMCA, 206-244-5880.

SeaTac, 206-973-4680.

Tukwila, 206-768-2822.

Call for schedules and registration if required.

Museum of Flight

Special events, programs and activities weekly.

At 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, Open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $14, seniors 65+ $13, youth 5-17 $7.50 and under 5 free. Group rates available. Free admission 5-9 p.m. on first Thursday of the month. For information, 206-764-5720 or www.museumofflight.org.

Volunteers

Big Brothers and Big Sisters--Hang out, have fun, and be a friend to a local child. 877-700-BIGS, www.bbbsps.org, or text "BIG" to 839863

Citizenship Classes-Burien. For information, Mary Jane at 425-369-3454.

City of Normandy Park--The City encourages all citizens to consider involving themselves actively in city government by serving on a City Board or Commission. Applications are available at City Hall or www.normandyparkwa.gov. For info 206-248-7603.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)-Train to become a volunteer advocate for abused and neglected children in court. Must be 21, have excellent references and attend 28 hours of training. For information and training dates, 206-296-1120 or "mailto:casa.group@kingcounty.gov"

Day Trip Driver Wanted--Are you fun, flexible, people-oriented and like to travel? Burien Senior Program is looking for responsible and experienced drivers for day trips throughout Western Washington. If you'd like to see more of your home state for free, this volunteer position might be for you. Call 206-988-3700 for a volunteer application or stop by the Burien Community Center at 425 S.W. 144th St. to talk to the Senior Program Director.

Franciscan Hospice-- Give terminally ill patients and their families companionship and support, as they face life's final passage. Comprehensive 3-day trainings starting in January. To register for training or to obtain more information, call 253-534-7050.

Foster parents-For children who need a home in the Highline School District. Single, married or partnered, all races, all religions, work full time or stay at home, renters or homeowners. For information, Fostering Together at 866-958-5437 or "http://www.fosteringtogether.org"

Steps Towards Becoming A Foster Parent-Second Wednesday of the month, 5:30-8:30 p.m. At the Burien Community Center, 425 S.W. 144th St. Free class for anyone interested in learning about becoming a foster parent. Child care provided. For information, Marilynn Burton of Fostering Together at 253-941-8298 or FosterLiaisonMarilynn@gmail.com

Friend to Friend--Recruits and matches volunteers to visit one-on-one with residents in Nursing Homes, Assisted Living and Retirement Homes throughout the Puget Sound area. Each volunteer visits one resident a couple times a month at their convenience for a year. Application packet with preferences will be sent. For info 1-888-383-7818 or marilyn@friendtofriendamerica.

Group Health Drivers-Transport frail, elderly members to and from medical appointments. 206-326-2815.

Highline Community College Literacy Program-Volunteer 3-4 hours a week to help someone learn to read, write and speak English. For information about tutoring, 878-3710, ext. 3303.

Highline Historical Society-Volunteer caretakers needed to maintain a collection of artifacts, historical documents and photographs for displays and research purposes. Must be available to work a routine shift of at least three hours weekly. Training provided. For information, Cyndi Upthegrove at 206-246-6354.

Meals on Wheels Program-Seeking drivers for Burien and Tukwila. 1-2 hours on Thursday mornings to deliver. For information, Judy, 206-727-6242.

Partnership for Youth Justice Program-King County Superior Court needs volunteers in Burien/Des Moines to serve on panels to determine consequences for minor juvenile offenders as an alternative to the formal juvenile justice system. Shirley Noble at 206-296-1133 or Shirley.Noble@kingcounty.gov

Read to little kids-Tuesdays. 4-5 p.m. Grace Children's Center, 22815 24th Ave. S. http://www.unitedwayofkingcounty.org/readers

Ruth Dykeman Children's Center-Help with yard maintenance, housekeeping, cleaning and painting. For information, 206-242-1698, ext. 116.

Saltwater State Park store/café-Office assistant, maintenance assistant, gardening assistant, and store help with health card. Proceeds help support the park. For information, Kathy at 206-529-0357 or saltwater@parks.wa.gov

Senior Shuttle Drivers-Burien/Highline or Des Moines/Normandy Park. 206-727-6262 or http://www.seniorservices.org

SHIBA HelpLine-Volunteers needed to educate, assist and advocate consumers about their rights and options regarding health insurance, health care access and prescription access. Professional training provided. For information, 206-727-6221.

Somali Community Services Coalition-- Seeking volunteer tutors to work with Somali youth in after-school homework help program, Mondays and/or Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. Call Alison at 206-431-5141 or email scsc.crc@gmail.com for more information.

South King County English speakers-Help foreign students. For information, Diane Cameron at Highline Community College, 206-878-3710, ext. 3303.

StudyZone--Des Moines Library, 21620 11th Ave. S. Dedicated tutors to help elementary through high school students with their homework in the library. 206-824-6066.

Tape Ministries Northwest-Seeking volunteers to help distribute Christian books on tape for the blind and sight-impaired, handicapped and homebound in 49 states and Canada. For information, Bill at 206-243-7377. Tape Ministries Northwest is a 501(c)(3) charity.

Talk Time Class Facilitators-- Facilitate group discussions (conversational English classes for immigrants and refugees) on Monday and Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Angle Lake Community Center in SeaTac beginning in April (8 week commitment). Training is provided. Contact CatH@literacysource.org or 206-782-2050.

Valley View Library-Seeking two committed volunteers to conduct conversation classes for adults learning English this fall. The Talk Time program creates conversation practice, develops spoken fluency and gives adult learners a chance to learn about American culture. Volunteer commitment is one session for 2-3 hours per week. Training included. For information, Bruce Greeley at Valley View Library, 206-242-6044, and visit http://www.kcls.org/forms/talktime/.

WestSide Baby-10032 15th Ave. S.W. Collect, sort, clean and distribute diapers, clothing, toys, equipment and other essential items to meet the needs of children. Donations also accepted at B-Town Scoop in Olde Burien. For information, 206-767-1662 or info@westsidebaby.org.

Ongoing

AARP Driver's Safety Class--Daystar Retirement Village, 2615 S.W. Barton St. Held the first Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Call Daystar, 206- 937-6122, for more details

B-Town Business Boosters--Business owners from Burien and the surrounding area are working together to grow our businesses through referrals. Wednesdays, 11:30a.m.-1p.m. Glen Acres Golf Club, 1000 S. 112th St. For info Tamara 866-976-7141

Burien for Progress-For information, 206-350-7764.

Burien Breakfast Toastmasters--Second and fourth Thursdays, 7-8:15a.m. Highline Schools ERAC Bldg, 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW For info 206-588-5088 or burienbreakfast.blogspot.com.

Burien Homeschooling Association-Meets at Highline Christian Church, 14859 1st Ave. S., Fourth Monday of the month. 7 p.m. 206-242-2820.

Burien White Center Rotary Meeting--Every Thursday at Angelo's Restaurant in Burien at noon. For info contact Tami Greene 206-579-9767.

Changes Parent Support Group-Meetings are weekly, 7-9:30 p.m. Help for families torn apart by adolescent defiance or self-destructive behaviors. For information, 1-888-468-2620 or http://www.cpsn.org.

Fitness for Senior Hikers-Mondays, 8:45 a.m. For information, Matt Griffin YMCA at 206-244-5880.

DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution)-For information, Carol Davis at 206-824-2215.

DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution)-Tillicum Chapter, founded in Des Moines, seeking family genealogical records, Washington state family histories, bibles, books, periodicals or papers. For information, Carol Davis at 206-824-2215.

Daystar Toastmasters-Second and fourth Mondays, 12-1p.m. Daystar Retirement Village, Bldg 2, 2615 SW Barton St. For info 206-932-6706 or daystarclub.freetoasthost.us.

Exchange Club-Highline, 206-243-7220.

God's Grace in Action-206-498-3783.

Grief Support Groups-Highline Medical Center, 206-439-9095.

Jetsetters Toastmasters--First and Third Wednesdays of each month, 12-1 p.m. 18000 Intl. Blvd. S across from SeaTac Airport. For info Roberta 253-529-8348 or robertamacdonald1@msn.com.

Kiwanis-Des Moines, 206-878-8294.

Leading Knights Toastmasters--Wednesdays 7-8:30p.m. Burien Elk's Lodge, 14006 1st Ave S. For info 206-769-6824 or leadingknights.freetoasthost.info

League of Women Voters/King County South-206-243-7161.

Lion's Club-Burien, 206-244-3555; Des Moines, second and fourth Wednesdays. For information, janetyr@aol.com or 206-244-3913.

Messies Anonymous-Meets weekly in Des Moines. For information, Elizabeth at 206-248-2922.

Rotary Clubs-Burien/White Center, 206-433-1700; Des Moines, Wednesdays at noon, Landmark on the Sound, 206-878-1380.

SeaTac Social Garden School-206-244-7523.

Solveig Lodge 31 Daughters of Norway-For information, Judy at 206-246-0430.

Soundwaves Toastmasters--First and third Thursdays, 7-8:30p.m. Wesley Homes Admin Bldg, 21631 11th Ave S. For info 206-661-4801 or soundwa.blogspot.com.

Specialty Skills Clinics--Matt Griffin YMCA, 17874 Des Moines Memorial Drive. Year-round sports programs for children with special needs. For information, 206-244-5880.

Sunuppers Advanced Toastmasters--Second Saturday, 8-10a.m. Anyone can visit but must be CC to join. For info 206-588-5088 or sunuppers.freetoasthost.net/index.html.

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW)-Second Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. At Paralyzed Veterans of America Hall, 616 S.W. 152nd St., Burien. For information, Bob Hall at 206-248-2300 or 206-242-2767.

Wednesday Family Night-For information, 206-244-9400.

Support/ Self Help

A.P.P.L.E. (A Positive Parenting Learning Experience) parenting class-Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. or Fridays 10 a.m.-noon. In Tukwila. For parents of children through age 8. Child care through age 8 available. Sponsored by South Seattle Community College. For information, 206-764-5801.

Aging Parents Support Group-1st and 3rd Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Free. For information, 206-241-0821.

Al Anon Open Meeting-7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Highline Specialty Campus Room, 256A 12844 Military Road S., Tukwila.

Al Anon Family Group-Mondays. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church, 25701 14th Pl. S. For family and friends of alcoholics.

Al Anon Family Group--Thursdays 6:15 p.m. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 19030 8th Ave S.

Alzheimer's Disease Support Group-At Highline Specialty Center. For information, Janet Smith, 206-363-5500.

Breast Cancer Patient Support-Trained breast cancer survivors offering free emotional support to the newly diagnosed, enhancing emotional recovery while going through treatments. For information, http://www.angelcarefoundation.org, 206-417-3484.

Burien Homeschoolers Support-For information, 206-242-2820.

"Changes"-A program for parents of rebellious adolescents. Free. For information, 888-468-2620 or http://www.cpsn.org.

Compassionate Friends of Seattle/King County-For parents who have lost a child. For information, 206-241-1139 or http://www.tcfseattle.org.

Divorce Care-Burien, 206-241-0915; Des Moines, 206-878-2460; SeaTac, 425-430-9383.

Divorce Hurts-- Burien Free Methodist Church, 520 S. 150th St., Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. 206-241-0915.

Fire Stoppers Program, Des Moines-South King Fire & Rescue helps families with children who have played with fire or deliberately set a fire, and helps families educate their children about fire safety. For information, 253-946-7337.

Freedom in Sexual Addiction -For men only. A recovery group headed by Bob McKisney. Saturdays at 1:30-3 p.m. at the Three Tree Church, 16261 1st Ave., Burien or call 253-245-4322.

Gamblers Anonymous-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. At Highline United Methodist Church, 13015 First Ave. S., Burien.

Gamblers Anonymous-Sundays at 7pm, Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th Ave SW or call 1-888-GA-HELPS for a meeting nearest you.

Grief Support-Highline Home Health & Hospice. For information, Ann Tamminen, 206-439-9095.

Overeaters Anonymous-For information, Ruby, 206-241-0433, or Jean, 206-243-1587.

PEPS-Program for Early Parent Support. For information, Dione, 206-547-8570, ext. 12.

Self Help for Parent Support Group-For parents with troubled teens. For information, 206-878-2460.

Survivors of Suicide--Support group that helps deal with the trauma and grief caused by a suicide. Second Tuesday of each month at St. Francis of Assisi parish, in the Parish Hall 15226 21st Ave. S.W. 7-9 p.m. For info 206-244-8729.

TOPS 375-Take Pounds Off Sensibly. For information, 206-242-5942.

Widowed Information and Consultation Services (WICS)-For information, 206-241-5650.

WINGS-Who Am I Now Grief Support for children/teens. For information, Allie, 206-241-5650.

