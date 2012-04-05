Highline Establishes New College Scholarships for Scholar-Athletes

Press release:

The Highline Public Schools Department of Athletics is partnering with the Highline Schools Foundation to recognize outstanding scholar-athletes, coaches, and community contributors in Highline.

College scholarships will be awarded to two girls and two boys from each of Highline’s four main high school campuses.

The program is modeled after one developed in Edmonds School District by Terri McMahan, who now serves as Director of Athletics in Highline. The Edmonds program has generated over $300,000 in scholarships since its inception in 2002.

“My goal is to raise that level of support for deserving students in Highline,” says McMahan. “Many of our students are in great need of support to realize their academic goals and dreams. We want to give a hand-up to students who have demonstrated potential for success academically, athletically, and in serving the community.”

Alumni and parents are encouraged to support the scholarship fund. Contributions can be made through the Highline Schools Foundation:

• Donate online using Paypal.

• Donate by credit card over the phone at (206) 248-5196.

• Donate by check payable to Highline Schools Foundation, mailed to 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien, WA 98166

A coach from each of Highline’s four middle schools and four high schools will also be honored. Each will receive a cash award to be used to further their professional development.



A community member or couple from each high school campus will be recognized, as well.

The honors will be awarded at the inaugural Scholar-athlete, Coach, and Community Recognition event on May 22 at Mount Rainier High School.

Local businesses sponsoring the event will receive ad space in the event program and will be recognized in programs and events throughout the school year. For sponsorship information, please contact Terri McMahan at 206-988-4773 or terri.mcmahan@highline schools.org.

Alumni contacts for each campus are:

Evergreen Campus: Jack Thompson (Class of 1974) jack.thompson@bankwithsterling.com

Highline High School: Maya Mendoza-Exstrom (Class of 1999) maya@mendozalc.com

Mount Rainier High School: Darren Rawie, (Class of 1980) darren.rawie@highlineschools.org

Tyee Educational Complex: Steve O’Brien (Class of 1988) steve.o’brien@highlineschools.org

