UPDATE: This Friday- Animal Aid & Rescue pairs wine & chocolate at Vino Bello April 20
"A Pair to Remember" fundraiser
UPDATE: THis event is this coming Friday:
Animal Aid & Rescue (AARF) pairs wine & chocolate at Vino Bello April 20 for their fundraiser "A Pair to Remember".
From the AARF website:
AARF needs your help! Because we frequently take in the harder to adopt out cases like Bully Breeds, dogs with health issues and Seniors, we always need help with our Vet Debt. Also, when an animal is in urgent need (whether due to an abusive situation or has run out of time at the shelter) we will have to board them while searching for a foster home. GOOD boarding is costly and without your help, we are unable to take in as many animals as we'd like. Please help us by donating and crossposting. Thank you!
AARF's focus is to become a constant and powerful source of information for the public. We also hope that through the Foundation, individuals and rescue groups will find assistance in their efforts and support for their cause. We believe that in working with rescue animals, we will also discover things about ourselves, others, and our existence, that will provide insight and direction in our own lives. The benefit is not only on the animal's part. Once someone has experienced this, it is never forgotten.
