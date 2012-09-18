Burien Town Square developer proposes 173-unit apartment building

Decision expected by Nov. 15

Harbor Urban press release:

Harbor Urban, LLC presented new conceptual design plans for the proposed development of Phase II of the Town Square Project to Burien city staff on Sept. 14.

Construction of the proposal put forth by Harbor Urban would begin with a 173-unit high-quality, market-rate apartment community on Parcel 5.

Development of the conceptual plan was a collaborative effort lead by Harbor Urban with input from City staff, property management firms and market study experts.

The development of a residential complex in downtown Burien will contribute to a vibrant Burien Town Square. Harbor Urban’s plans for Parcel 5 reflect decades of experience designing and developing Transit Oriented Developments and urban mixed use projects throughout the Puget Sound region.

Amy Hoffman, development manager for the project with Harbor Urban said, “We feel very good about the direction the design is headed. The conceptual design takes into account features that are important to the City of Burien and to the sophisticated renter of today. It’s a thoughtful, quality building that continues to help activate the Town Square and the City of Burien.”

A final decision on whether or not to amend the DDA and continue to pursue the new conceptual design from council is expected by Nov. 15. If the council chooses to move forward, further design work will proceed through a formal schematic design process with groundbreaking anticipated to begin in the third quarter 2013.

About Harbor Urban, LLC

Harbor Urban, LLC, is a Seattle-based full service real estate investment and advisory company that develops and operates environmentally sensitive, urban infill projects in pedestrian friendly, centrally located neighborhoods throughout the region.

The company is focused on a wide range of real estate project types, including high-rise residential, mixed-use multifamily and neighborhood workforce housing. More information is available by visiting www.harborurban.com or calling 206.876.3784.