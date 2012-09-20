Update: 16-year-old girl arrested in murder of man at Motel 6 in SeaTac
Sept. 20 update from King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi West:
A 16 year old Seattle girl has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Skyway Man. Detectives said the girl was arrested in the area of 23rd and Cherry around noon Wednesday.
47 year old Herman Tucker was murdered at the Motel 6 in the 20600 blk of Military Rd S around 3:00 AM on September 7th.
Witnesses said they saw the victim enter a room and then heard an argument and a gunshot. The victim stumbled out of the room and died. At least four people were seen fleeing the room at the time of the murder.
Detectives said they are also looking for Kavahn Matthews-Smith, 19 in connection with this murder. If you have information about Smith’s location you are asked to call 911.
Detectives said they expect more arrests in this case but would not go into detail as the investigation is still ongoing.
Our previous coverage:
King County Sheriff's Sgt.Cindi West released this report about a shooting death near
SeaTac this morning:
A man was shot and killed this morning at a Motel 6 in the 20600 block of Military Rd in SeaTac.
Witnesses told police that the victim pulled up in a white SUV and went to a motel room in the complex. The victim appeared to try to enter the room with a key but when the door did not open he knocked on the door and was let in the room.
Within a few minutes an argument was heard and then a gun shot. The victim stumbled out of the room and collapsed.
Witnesses said two men and two women fled the room with their faces partially covered by shirts. They were seen driving away in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a BMW.
King County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the case. The City of SeaTac contracts with the Sheriff’s Office to provide police services to the city.
No further information at this time.
