UPDATE: SLIDESHOW- Burien C.A.R.E.S. animal shelter fundraiser's "Open Bite Nite" delivered donations & laughs
UPDATE: SLIDESHOW. Click on photo for more, or click on any photo in gallery below.
A string of young comedians delivered punchlines, some naughty, some nice to a seated crowd. Near the entrance, supporters bid on silent auction items, all at the Burien C.A.R.E.S. fundraiser Saturday night at the Production Shop.
-------------------------------------------------
The Burien Community Animal Resource & Education Society, or C.A.R.E.S., will hold a fundraiser Saturday night, January 26, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, at the Production Shop, 14634 9th Ave SW.
Debra George, who heads C.A.R.E., invites the public and merchants to donate items for their auction at the fundraiser. To donate, call them at (206) 812-2737 or email: debrageorgemi@aol.com. Also, you can drop off items at C.A.R.E.S., 909 SW 151st Street, Burien.
The event's name, "Open Bite Nite" is a play on words as at least nine young standup comedians will perform open mic.
"It's going to be fun," said George. "We'll have a no-host bar, and appetizers. We will have a VIP section and are looking for a sponsor. Our goal is to raise $5,000 to help offset day to day costs.
"We're doing good," she added. "We have a couple of long-term animals and are focusing on trying to get them homes. We have three dogs that have been here over a month, two more over two months. Great dogs. One is a 'wiener dog', a dachshund named Biz. Another is a husky mix, Achilles, and a pitbull mix named Cassy.
No word yet if Achilles has been trained to heel.
Visit: http://www.buriencares.com/
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.