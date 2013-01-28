SLIDESHOW- UPDATE 3: Firefighters battle multi-story apartment fire in Burien; 90 displaced as Red Cross asks for help
Update 3 for Jan. 29, 12:15 p.m.
90 people have been displaced in the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at Tra-Lee Apartments in Burien on Jan. 28.
Red Cross of King County and Seattle is accepting cash or check donations for the displaced, which can be done online or by calling Red Cross at 206-323-2345. Donations can also be dropped off at Burien City Hall.
Here is the Red Cross press release:
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for the Tra-Lee Apartment fire victims at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th Ave SW.
Yesterday, a fire displaced 24 units from an apartment complex located at SW 124 Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien. The Red Cross provided shelter for 37 people last night and will continue to provide shelter, food, mental health services and other emergency relief in support of resident needs.
To support Red Cross disaster relief for incidents such as the Tra Lee Apartment fire you may visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Financial contributions may also be sent to the American Red Cross Serving King & Kitsap Counties, P.O. Box 3097, Seattle, WA 98114. In addition, you may drop off a donation of cash or check to Burien City Hall located at 400 SW 152 St., Suite 300. Please make checks payable to the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross is unable to accept small, individual donations of goods or collections of items such as clothing, food, toys, furniture, medical or cleaning supplies.
Update for Jan. 29, 7:25am
The cause of the fire in the Tra-Lee Apartments in North Highline was a malfunctioning baseboard heater, according to fire officials. The flames burned through four floors of the building, displacing more than 90 people, may of whom spent the night in a shelter according to the Red Cross. Propane tanks on decks also fueled the flames. The shelter, at Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, provided shelter and food for those affected.
Update for 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters from across South King County and Seattle responded to a multi-story apartment fire near the intersection of Ambaum and 124th in Burien on Jan. 28.
North Highline and Burien departments initially responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from floors 3 and 4 of the complex, prompting the "three-alarm" call to bring in additional units.
"The firefighters did a great job in doing the initial attack on the fire, to knock down the fire, to make sure it didn't extend to the north end of the apartment complex itself," Dave Nelson with Skyway Fire said in a media briefing.
An initial sweep turned up no victims and Nelson said it appeared everyone got out alive. Firefighters will do a second sweep for victims this evening while continuing to fight hot spots.
They are still figuring out how many people are displaced and how many units burned in the blaze.
Nelson said the King County Sheriff's Office will be in charge of investigating the fire's cause, a process that could take a few days due to the size of the incident.
Original post at 5 p.m.
A three-alarm call went out this evening and firefighters from King County and Seattle are battling an apartment complex fire in Burien as of 5:14 p.m.
The fire is at the View Ridge Park Villa apartments (EDIT: Tra-Lee Apartments) near the intersection of Ambaum and 124th.
Several tenants have been displaced and there are no reported injuries thus far. Firefighters on scene said a bus is coming to transfer the displaced out of the rain to a dry refuge.
It appears at least 8 units are on fire and traffic is blocked on Ambaum and 124th near the fire.
More details to come.
