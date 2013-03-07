Photo by Steve Shay

Navos CEO, Dr. David Johnson has received the “Visionary Leadership Award” by the National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare. This photo of him was taken at the festive Discover Burien Awards Dinner March 1 when her received his "Non-Profit Leader of the Year" award, given to him by Discover Burien.

Navos CEO named visionary leader

Press release:

Navos is proud to announce that our CEO, Dr. David Johnson has been chosen for a prestigious “Visionary Leadership Award” by the National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare.

The Visionary Leadership award honors staff or volunteers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the behavioral healthcare field and who exemplify the values and ideals embraced by the National Council.

Recipients have demonstrated superior, sustained commitment to quality behavioral healthcare and have had careers marked by significant contributions to the behavioral healthcare field and the consumers it serves.



Congratulations to David on this well deserved honor!

