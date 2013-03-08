Noisy roadwork set for Kent-Des Moines Road/I-5 interchange next week

Also possible delays on SR 599 in Tukwila on Sunday

Crews will be out on the I-5 / SR 516 interchange next week to install traffic loop sensors into the roadway as part of the ramp meter project.

The state Department of Transportation says crews will do what they can to keep the noise down. If residents have questions or concerns, they may call the project office at 425-768-5600 and ask for Dave Standahl.

When completed the ramp meters will improve traffic flow on the mainline of I-5.



Also transportation staffers report there might be a little bit of a delay for drivers Sunday, March 10 as crews close the right lane of northbound SR 599 from Interurban Avenue to Macadam Road in Tukwila from 6:30 a.m. to noon to repair a guardrail.

