UPDATE: Burien Salon's new owner Jennifer Reynolds seeks stylist to lease chair
UPDATE MAY 16:
Longtime hair stylist Jennifer Reynolds became the owner of Burien Salon January 29, and just told the Highline Times she is trying to locate a new talented stylist to lease a chair in her place ASAP.
Jennifer Reynolds just signed a lease Tuesday, January 29, and becomes the new owner of the Burien Salon, 919 SW 152nd Street. A familiar face with salon regulars, Reynolds, a Highline High School graduate and Riverton Heights resident, has worked in the salon, a family business, for three and a half years.
"The salon has been family-own through the years," said Reynolds, who has been styling hair for 25 years. Her husband's aunts had owned the salon. Her husband, Ben, works in construction in downtown Seattle.
"My father-in-law, Myron Reynolds, was the first owner of Myron's Fountain Lunch, in the '40's, before it was the Mark (Restaurant & Bar). He also used to answer the phone calls for the original fire station that was over here," she said. The Burien Salon is right across the street from the Mark.
"I've always liked the Burien area because of family here, and I love the old buildings. This has always been a quaint little salon. Owning it was the plan when I came in. We have four chairs, including mine. We are now looking for another good stylist.
Burien Salon
(206) 244-5667
