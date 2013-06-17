UPDATE: Copper cable stolen from light-rail line
Year Long Investigation Leads to Thieves of Sound Transit Copper Wire
Update June 17, 2013: King County Sheriff’s Detectives assigned to Sound Transit have concluded a yearlong investigation that resulted in the arrests of two suspects in connection with the theft of 4.3 miles of copper wire stolen from the light rail system.
In May of 2012 Sound Transit officials discovered the copper wire missing from inside the elevated sections of the light rail system. The lengthy investigation resulted in 54 year old Donald Turpin being charged with Second Degree Burglary, First Degree Theft with an aggravating factor associated specifically with copper theft, and First Degree Trafficking in Stolen Property.
Turpin is not in custody and has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest on these charges.
The second suspect Lee Skelly, 44 of Seattle, has been charged with Second Degree Burglary, and First Degree Trafficking in Stolen Property he is expected to make his first court appearance on June 27th.
As a result of the theft, Sound Transit has instituted several changes to ensure the safety and security of the rail system.
Story originally posted May 14, 2012
Sound Transit police have reported that four miles of copper cable has been stolen from inside its elevated light rail guideway between the SeaTac City Center/Sea-Tac Airport and Rainier Beach stations.
Call 206-296-3311 if you have information on this crime.
