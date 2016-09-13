Sheriff's Report

Fighting neighbors

Police were called to a residence on 22nd Ave. S.W. about an ongoing feud between neighbors. Police were unable to determine who was the aggressor in mutual combat between two females involving hands and arms through a driverside window.

On Aug. 30, verbal threats between neighbors were thrown in an alley off of 14th Ave. S.W. and 98th Street.

Meth in his madness

A subject was arrested and charged with trespassing at a home on 18th Ave. S.W. Aug. 30 after he kicked in the door of a home there claiming he was being followed. He was asked to leave but refused. Meth was recovered from his pocket during his arrest.



Target practice

An employee of NW Grating Products told a deputy someone had been setting up beer cans in the entrance of the business and shooting at them with a firearm.

DUI Hit and Run

In the 14500 block of Military Road, Aug. 28, someone suspected of DUI hit and ran after his vehicle rear-ended a victim , then careened into a fire hydrant. There were no injuries.

Somebody WAS home

At 1055 hours Aug. 28, an officer responded to an address on 23rd Ave. S. for an attempted burglary that had just occurred. It was being reported that a 14-year-old had just been caught climbing through an open window in a woman's home. The reporting officer spoke with the juvenile who said he attempted to climb through the open window after ringing the doorbell and receiving no answer.

Squatters

A real estate agent called the sheriff to report squatters over the last year squatting in a bank-owned home on 2nd Ave. S and 130th Street.

Women assaulted

A suspect demanded money from a victim at Cedarstone Apartments Aug. 30. When she did not comply, she was assaulted. A second victim unrelated to the first was also assaulted. Both females had significant injuries due to the assaults during the attempted robberies.

Bad brother

A man called the sheriff to report that he awoke at 0600 hours to learn his vehicle was missing from his home on 166th Street Aug. 26. It was determined that his 14-year-old brother had stolen the car from the shared residence.

