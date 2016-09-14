Community Invited to Conversations with the Superintendent

The session will be a place for open conversation about issues of concern

Burien, WA–Families, community members, and staff are invited to join Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield to a community conversation on September 19, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Highline High School library.

Conversations with the Superintendent are intended to be open conversations. Participants can bring up issues of concern, ask questions and bring ideas.

Please come with questions and ideas so Superintendent Enfield can learn about the issues that are important to you.

All community members are invited to attend.

Two other Conversations with the Superintendent are scheduled for Monday, March 13, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Locations are to be determined.

