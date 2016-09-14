Sportswatch for the week of Sept.14-20

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Football

Highline Memorial will host a double-header Friday, with Washington at Evergreen at 5 p.m. and W.F. West at Highline at 8 p.m.

Seattle Lutheran, meanwhile, will entertain Neah Bay at 6 p.m. at West Seattle Stadium.

Four other area games start at 7 p.m. that day.

West Seattle hosts Garfield at the Southwest Athletic Complex as Chief Sealth goes on the road to Sammamish. Foster entertains White River at the same time and Mount Rainier is at Tahoma.

Kennedy Catholic waits until 7 p.m. Saturday for a home game against Kentwood at Highline Memorial.



Volleyball

Kennedy visits Graham Kapowsin for a 7 p.m. match Thursday before dropping in on Auburn Mountainview at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Mount Rainier is at Federal Way at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

West Seattle travels to Eastside Catholic and Chief Sealth to Seattle Prep at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Evergreen hosting Washington and Foster entertaining White River at the same time.

Tyee hosts Foster at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Foster is at Washington and Evergreen at Foss.

Seattle Christian entertains Overlake at 6 p.m. Wednesday and plays In the Kitsap Classic starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Seattle Lutheran goes to Eastside Prep at 5 p.m. Thursday and visits Crosspoint at the same time Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Kennedy hosts Kentwood for 6 p.m. action at Starfire this Thursday and Mount Rainier goes to Kentlake at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Rainier then goes to Kennedy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

West Seattle entertains Ingraham at 4 p.m. Thursday as Chief Sealth visits Cleveland. Chief Sealth hosts ngraham at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Evergreen hosts Foss at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Washington pays a 7:30 p.m. visit to Foster. Highline hosts Orting at 7:30 p.m. that day and Tyee travels to Clover Park at 7 p.m.

Highline plays Seattle Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday at Valley Ridge.

Evergreen travels to Renton at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Foss is at Foster and Evergreen at Lindbergh.

Tyee gets a 3:30 p.m. visit from Steilacoom on Tuesday and Highline hosts River Ridge at 7:30 p.m.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington hosts Portland State for a 5 p.m. game at Husky Stadium this coming Saturday that can be seen on the Pac-12 cable television network.

Cougar football

Washington State University gets an 11 a.m. visit from Idaho this Saturday in Pullman.

Pac-12 cable will air the action live.

Pros

Mariners

Seattle continues its quest for a Wild Card berth with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim Wednesday before coming home to Safeco Field to face two other top contenders.

The Houston Astros invade this weekend, playing the M's at 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

The Toronto Blue Jays are next up, flying in for 7:10 p.m. contests Monday and Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen on ROOT Sports cable television.

Seahawks

Seattle travels to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on Channel 13.

It will be the first regular season game in Los Angeles since the Rams' return from St. Louis.

Sounders

Seattle entertains the Vancouver Whitecaps at 1 p.m. Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

JOEtv will show the game live.

Storm

Seattle visits Phoenix for 7 p.m. WNBA action Thursday before coming home to the KeyArena to face Chicago in the regular season finale at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday's action can be seen on JOEtv.