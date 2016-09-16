Calendar for the Week of September 16, 2016

Des Moines and Burien Master Gardener Clinics

Furney’s Nursery

21215 International Blvd. S.

Every Sat., Through Sept. 24, 10–4 p.m. Free. Get answers to general gardening questions, learn about proper plant selection, bring samples of diseased plants for diagnosis and treatment recommendations, and have an insect or plant identified. Learn the least toxic ways to treat diseases and pests.

Beautify and Care for Your Waterfront Property

Burien Community Center

14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Sat., Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Learn how to enhance your freshwater shoreline by minimizing pollution, controlling invasive weeds, stabilizing your slope, and caring naturally for your yard. Presented by Freshwater Shoreline Homeowners. Register at kingcd.eventbrite.com.

Fall Bazaar

Vintage at Burien

149 S. 140th St.

Sat., Oct. 8, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Crafts, Christmas items, jewerly, baked goods, art work and more. Raffle baskets with sales from raffles donated to the food bank.



Walk for the Women

Burien Town Square

15100 6th Ave. S.W.

Sat., Sept. 17, 10 a.m. Join Hospitality House at our annual Walk for the Women fundraiser. The walk is an easy 2-mile walk through the heart of downtown Burien and is for walkers of every sort: adults, kids and well-behaved dogs! Come and enjoy music, a gift for each walker and the fun of the Burien Health Fair.

To find out more information, visit: hospitalityhousesouthking.org.

Highline High School

Class of 1966 50th Reunion

Normandy Park Cove

1500 SW Shorebrook Drive

Sat., Sept. 24, 4:30–9:30 p.m. Drive your nostalgic car to our event and enjoy 50-60’s music with your fellow classmates. visit www.highlinehighschool1966.com for more info or call Karla Bouslog Ohrt at 206.618.1243.

New England Clam Bake

Forest Ledge

145645 25th S.W.

Sat. Oct 1, 5–8 p.m. Rotary Club of Burien/Whit Center is having a New England Style Clam Bake complete with lobster! Tickets are $150 and 100% of the funds raised will go directly to Scholarships for local High School Graduates. RSVP at www.rotaryclambake.bpt.me

Opera – Bolero Concert

Highline PAC Center

401 S. 152nd St.

Fri., Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m. A very unique event that combines Opera Arias, Classical Piano and Mariachi Boleros. Get ready to be amazed by the Classical Piano played by Jeremy Neufeld and the Viola solo from the unique playing style of Eddie Nicholson. Opera and Bolero Tenor, Jose Iniguez, will be accompanied by the Seattle Philharmonia chamber orchestra and Mariachi Huenachi. The concert will help the community of White Center, Burien and DesMoines celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and at the same time raise funds to keep educational programs funded for Para Los Niños. Tickets are $15–$35 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2569007. For more information please visit www.plnwa.org.

‘Cultural Roots of Restorative Justice’ Retreat

Tukwila Community Center

12424 42nd Ave. S.

Oct. 8–9 Dr. Fania Davis, founder of Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, and sister of activist Angela Davis, will join Dr. Morris Jenkins, New Zealand’s ground-breaking Maori-based criminal court system and other esteemed guests at the 1st Annual “Cultural Roots of Restorative Justice” Retreat. Hosted by No New Jim Crow-Seattle, the retreat will feature creative, hands-on workshops and experience with restorative justice practitioners from African/AfAm, Latino, Pacific Islander, Anglo-Saxon, First Nation/Native American cultural traditions that complement Restorative Justice peace and healing practices. Contact: www.facebook.com/TheNewJimCrowInSeattle, 206.271.0251, or nnjcinfo@gmail.com. Registration: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MGGWRDC.

Children’s Therapy Center Giving Luncheon

Children’s Therapy Center

127 S.W. 156th St.

Thurs., Oct. 20, Noon. Children’s Therapy Center is hosting our Annual Giving Luncheon on where we will honor Dr. Stephen Glass, a world renowned local pediatric neurologist, with the Spirit of Inspiration Award for the work he has done for children with special needs. For more information call Angela Saraceno at 253.216.0775 or visit www.ctckids.org.

Ready for Retirement: A Financial Planning Workshop

Burien Community Center

14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Wed., Nov. 9, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Join us for a presentation on the basics of wealth management in retirement. In this interactive workshop the presenter will answer your questions on managing money during retirement; planning for retirement; estate planning; Social Security and Medicare issues. Presented by professional financial advisors. Please call 206.988.3700 to RSVP.

Join the Burien Lions

Angelo’s Restaurant

601 S.W. 153rd St.

Every Wed., Noon–1 p.m. Join us and help reach out to those in need in our community. Come participate in our community projects helping make Burien a better place for all. On the first Wed. of each month, we hold an evening meeting; while the weather is warm—from now through September—at 6 p.m. at the 913 Restaurant in the outdoor area, 913 S.W. 152nd St. For more information call 206.433.0715.

Messies Anonymous

Southminster Presbyterian Church

19834 8th Ave. S.

Every Wed., 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Messies Anonymous is a free self-help group for people who have too much clutter in their home and life. Join us as we learn the way to live with dignity. Our process also works for those who are downsizing. Call Elizabeth at 206-248-2922 for more information.

