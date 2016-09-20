Burien’s Jazz Walk FREE for young jazz-lovers

Others—about a buck a band

Burien’s all-day jazz party, coming up Saturday, Sept. 24, is not just for adults.

Young jazz fans are very welcome at the 8th Annual Highline Classic Jazz Festival. All venues are kid-friendly except the Tin Theater, which is accessed only through the bar.

In fact, admission at the other five venues is FREE for everyone 18 years or younger.



The family-friendly jazz walk, held from 3 p.m.-11 p.m., presents 21 bands for $25—just about a buck a band!

The venues, all within easy walking distance, are St. Elizabeth’s Church (The Dance Hall,) The Tin Theater, 909/913 Courtyard (The World Jazz Stage,) Mark Restaurant (Cool City,) Burien Arts Gallery (The Acoustic Blues Stage) and Frankie’s Bistro (The Bistro.) Most venues offer dining and beverages.

Purchase a hand stamp for $25 at any of the six venues on the day of the festival and it’s good for admission to all the locations. Cash only and no advance ticket sales.

Attracting music-lovers from throughout the region, the Highline Classic Jazz Festival is the only festival in the central Puget Sound area specializing in early 20th Century Jazz. Hear Dixieland, Hot Jazz, Trad Jazz, Swing, Big Band, Western Swing, Gypsy Jazz, Zydeco, Cool Jazz, Ballads, Blues, Latin Jazz and more.

Filmmaker and jazz historian Joe Vinikow will also show two rare jazz films at the Tin Theater. A Question and Answer session will follow each film.

For a complete schedule and additional information, visit www.HighlineClassicJazz.com.