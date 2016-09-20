A call for artists for Burien’s biggest art sale

Burien Arts Association is looking for additional talented artists to show their work at Burien’s biggest annual art gala.

Each selected artist will create 10 works on 8”x 8” wood panels provided by Burien Arts.

Each work will sell for $40 with half going to the artist and half to supporting Burien Arts’ great programs throughout the year.



Artists who wish to apply should contact vision2020.ba@gmail.com

This is a curated show so not everyone who applies may be selected.



With the 9th Annual Vision 20/20 art sale and gala set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Burien Community Center, the deadline for completed artwork is the first week of November.

Burien’s biggest art gala always includes affordable art, fun food from local restaurants, marvelous music, refreshing beverages and great raffle prizes.

Veteran Vision 20/20 participants know to carefully browse the more than 400 small pieces from around 40 artists and then stake out spots by their favorites. Because when the bell rings, there will be a buying frenzy as they snatch their favorites from the wall and head over to waiting cashiers.