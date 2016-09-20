​Casey MacGill

Casey MacGill featured at ‘Dance Hall’ during Highline Classic Jazz Festival

The 8th Annual Highline Classic Jazz Festival, this Saturday September 24 from 3 to 11 p.m., will feature Swing dancing at "The Dance Hall" venue, one of five music venues.

The Parrish Hall at St Elizabeth's Church, 1005 S.W. 152nd St., will host five dance bands, beginning with The Generals 7 Dixieband at 3:20 and ending with Casey MacGill's 13-piece Swing Orchestra from 10-11 p.m.

The Generals 7 Dixieband is a detachment of the 133rd Washington National Guard Band, which entertains audiences throughout Washington with Dixie standards, swinging arrangements of your favorite military marches and a sweet taste of New Orleans groove with a hint of Red, White and Blue.



Casey MacGill's Orchestra always includes the top Swing and Jump players in the area, and this year the horn and reed sections are augmented by some truly great Traditional Jazz practitioners from New York and Canada.

Casey leads the band from the piano, deftly switching to ukulele as the arrangement demands. He's the whole package: multi-instrumentalist, arranger, vocalist, band leader, composer and he always brings the authentic look and feel of the Swing era to his performances.

The band includes horn players David Loomis, Brad Shigeda, Michael Van Bebber, Jon Erik Kellso and Raymond Larsen. Reed section: Jacob Rex Zimmerman, Evan Arntzen, Saul Cline and Paul Woltz. The rhythm section:

Drums - Eric Eagle, Bass - Matt Weiner, Guitar - Greg Ruby, Piano - Casey MacGill.

Purchase of a wristband ($25 CASH only) at any of the five music venues, plus vintage Jazz Films at Tin Theater, gets you into all six jazzy locations: St Elizabeth's Church, Tin Theater, 909 Wine and Coffee, Mark Restaurant, Burien Arts Gallery and Frankie's B-Town Bistro.