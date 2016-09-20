Museum Hosts "Spaceman: An Evening with Astronaut Mike Massimino" Oct. 14

Reception and lecture with author of "Spaceman - An Astronaut's Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe"

On Oct. 14 the Museum hosts "Spaceman: An Evening with Astronaut Mike Massimino," a reception, lecture and book signing with the engaging spacewalker who refurbished the Hubble Space Telescope during two shuttle flights, including the fifth and final Hubble servicing mission. Massimino is an aerospace engineer, space robotics expert and has played himself on two episodes of TV's hit, "The Big Bag Theory." The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a lecture and book signing from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

