When he woke up, his car was gone

A man called the sheriff on Sept. 4 at 9:32 a.m. to report his car had been stolen. He said he was with a female in his apartment last night. The female is known only as "Ebony." He had no idea what her last name is, where she lives or even a phone number for her. He said he had fallen asleep and around midnight, woke up.

Husband hits wife, threatens with a gun

At an address on 26th Place S., on Sept. 4 a woman reported that she had been hit in the face and threatened with a gun by her husband at their single-family residence.

On welfare check, woman found dead

A woman was found dead in her bed at her residence on 156th St. S.W. by a man doing a welfare check on her. The incident occurred Aug. 29.



Brother against brother

One brother attacked another at an address on 124th Street Aug, 30, using a 2x4 and threats with a BB gun in their home. The aggressor was GOA and identity could not be verified.



Chips stolen and cashed

According to the sheriff's report, a man stole several casino chips from an employee and cashed them in at the cashier's cage at Wizard Casino in Burien on Sept. 5

Lots of Loose change stolen

An unknown suspect forced entry into a home through a back window on 8th Ave. S. Sept. 6 and stole $300 in loose change.

A brief relationship, then assault

A man was charged with assault Sept. 6 after he pushed and punched a woman in the face in her apartment. The victim had known the suspect for four weeks and he has been consistently bothering her.

