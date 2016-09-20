On welfare check, woman found dead
When he woke up, his car was gone
A man called the sheriff on Sept. 4 at 9:32 a.m. to report his car had been stolen. He said he was with a female in his apartment last night. The female is known only as "Ebony." He had no idea what her last name is, where she lives or even a phone number for her. He said he had fallen asleep and around midnight, woke up.
Husband hits wife, threatens with a gun
At an address on 26th Place S., on Sept. 4 a woman reported that she had been hit in the face and threatened with a gun by her husband at their single-family residence.
On welfare check, woman found dead
A woman was found dead in her bed at her residence on 156th St. S.W. by a man doing a welfare check on her. The incident occurred Aug. 29.
Brother against brother
One brother attacked another at an address on 124th Street Aug, 30, using a 2x4 and threats with a BB gun in their home. The aggressor was GOA and identity could not be verified.
Chips stolen and cashed
According to the sheriff's report, a man stole several casino chips from an employee and cashed them in at the cashier's cage at Wizard Casino in Burien on Sept. 5
Lots of Loose change stolen
An unknown suspect forced entry into a home through a back window on 8th Ave. S. Sept. 6 and stole $300 in loose change.
A brief relationship, then assault
A man was charged with assault Sept. 6 after he pushed and punched a woman in the face in her apartment. The victim had known the suspect for four weeks and he has been consistently bothering her.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.