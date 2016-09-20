Kurt Howard

Chief Sealth graduate Keone Kela puts in an appearance for the Texas Rangers in recent action at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Keeping Track

Where area stars meet their future

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Kela runs record to 5-1

Chief Sealth graduate Keone Kela has improved his win-loss record to 5-1 as a member of the Texas Rangers' bullpen.

The second year player, who has only thrown 29 innings this season because of injury, has 39 strikeouts and a 6.52 earned run average.

Barnette lowers ERA to 2.15



Thomas Jefferson graduate Tony Barnette now has a 6-3 record as another Texas Rangers relief pitcher and has lowered his ERA to 2.15.

Barnette has 47 strikeouts over 58.2 innings of work for the American League Western Division leaders.

Ishikawa finishes at .257

Federal Way graduate Travis Ishikawa finished with a .257 batting average for the Sacramento Rivercats of the Pacific Coast League, picking up 69 hits in 268 at-bats for the Class AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Ishikawa wound up with 13 doubles and 12 home runs and had 31 runs scored and 55 RBI.

Conger wraps up year at Durham

Federal Way native Hank Conger just wrapped up his partial season as a catcher for the Durham Bulls, the Class AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays team he started off the season with.

Conger wound up hitting .165 (18-for-109) for the Bulls with four doubles, one triple and three home runs. He scored seven runs and drove in 11.

Brett spent year on the DL

Highline graduate Ryan Brett wound up not playing for the Class AAA Durham Bulls this year, spending the entire season on the disabled list.

Brett remains on the 40-man roster for the parent Tampa Bay Rays.

Kelemete remains on roster

Evergreen graduate Senio Kelemete made the final roster once again for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

Kelemete has four years of NFL experience, starting off with the Arizona Cardinals before coming over to the Saints.

Kelemete stands at 6-foot, 3-inches and plays center and offensive guard. Kelemete played college ball for the University of Washington.