Sports Roundup for Sept. 12-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Sept. 17

Football

Kentwood 41, Kennedy 40

Kennedy Catholic came up one point shy in an old-fashioned shootout as it opened North Puget Sound League action Saturday at home against Kentwood.

Volleyball

Skyview 3, West Seattle 0

The Wildcats took a loss to Skyview in a non-league match Saturday.



Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Mt. Rainier 38, Tahoma 6

The Rams ran their overall record to 3-0 with Friday's win in their North Puget Sound League opener in Maple Valley.

W.F. West 34, Highline 14

The Pirates fell short in a non-league game Friday.

It was the second game of a double-header at Highline Memorial.

Washington 41, Evergreen 0

Evergreen fell to the Patriots in the opener of Friday's twin bill.

White River 28, Foster 0

The Hornets blanked the Bulldogs in Friday action.

Sammamish 40, Chief Sealth 34

The Seahawks took a close loss in a high-scoring road game.

Neah Bay 70, Seattle Lutheran 32

The Saints were outgunned in Friday's eight-man football game at West Seattle Stadium.

Boys tennis

Fife 4, Foster 1

Foster fell to Fife Friday.

Highline 3, Steilacoom 2

The Pirates scored a victory over Steilacoom.

Hazen 3, Mt. Rainier 2

The Rams were edged in Friday action.

Kennedy 3, Tahoma 2

Kennedy Catholic came away with a close win.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Girls soccer

Chief Sealth 5, Cleveland 0

The Seahawks won by shutout Thursday.

West Seattle 2, Ingraham 1

West Seattle took a close match Thursday.

Washington 5, Foster 2

The Patriots outshot Foster.

Evergreen 1, Foss 0

The Wolverines rose up to beat the Falcons.

Tyee 3, Clover Park 2

The Totems also took a win Thursday.

Orting 5, Highline 0

Highline suffered a shutout loss Thursday.

Kennedy 1, Kentwood 1

The Lancers battled the Conquerors to a tie.

Mt. Rainier 1, Kentlake 0

The Rams rallied for a victory Thursday.

Volleyball

Tyee 3, Highline 2

The Totems outlasted the Pirates in Thursday action.

Washington 3, Evergreen 1

Evergreen took a loss against Washington.

White River 3, Foster 0

White River swept the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Kennedy 3, Graham-Kapowsin 1

The Lancers prevailed in Thursday's non-league match.

Seattle Lutheran 3, Eastside Prep 0

Seattle Lutheran won all three against Eastside Prep.

Girls swimming

Renton 88, Evergreen 6

Evergreen fell to the Indians in Thursday action.

Highline 100, Renton 61

The Pirates got the best of Renton.

Renton 88, Tyee 0

Tyee came up empty compared to Renton Thursday.

Kentridge 118, Kennedy 68

Kentridge splashed by the Lancers in a North Puget Sound League meet.

Boys tennis

Kentwood 5, Mt. Rainier 0

Kentwood swept Mount Rainier.

Girls golf

Roosevelt 110, West Seattle 38

The Wildcats took a loss to the Roughriders Thursday.

Boys golf

Roosevelt 110, West Seattle 38

West Seattle also lost on the boy side Thursday.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Volleyball

Newport 3, Mt. Rainier 1

The Rams salvaged one win in Wednesday's non-league match.

Overlake 3, SCS 0

Seattle Christian took a loss against Overlake Wednesday.

Boys tennis

Washington 3, Foster 2

Foster was edged by Washington Wednesday.

Highline 4, Renton 1

Highline hammered the Indians, 4-1.

Kentwood 4, Kennedy 1

The Lancers took a loss Wednesday.

Mt. Rainier 5, Kent-Meridian 0

Mount Rainier managed to sweep the Royals.

Boys cross country

Kentlake 26, Kennedy 31

Kentlake prevailed Wednesday against the Lancers.

Kentlake 20, Mt. Rainier 41

The Falcons also breezed past the Rams.

Kennedy 25, Mt. Rainier 32

Kennedy won when compared to Mount Rainier.



Girls cross country

Kennedy 15, Kentlake 41

Kennedy won handily on the girls side Wednesday.

Mt. Rainier 15, Kentlake 48

The Rams downed the Falcons as well.

Kennedy 25, Mt. Rainier 30

The Lancers edged out the Rams Wednesday.

Boys golf

Franklin Pierce 53, Foster 0

Franklin Pierce downed Foster.

Girls golf

Franklin Pierce 47, Foster 5

The Bulldogs fell to the Cardinals.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Girls soccer

SCS 3, Cedar Park Christian 2

The Warriors won a close match Tuesday.

Highline 10, Tyee 1

The Pirates topped the Totems Tuesday.

Evergreen 1, Washington 1

The Wolverines battled the Patriots to a tie Tuesday.

White River 9, Foster 1

White River ran away with a win against Foster.

Kentridge 7, Mt. Rainier 2

The Rams were trampled by the Chargers Tuesday.

Kennedy 2, Kentlake 1

Kennedy was a winner in Tuesday's action.

Edmonds-Woodway 2, West Seattle 0

The Wildcats were blanked in a non-league match.

Volleyball

Orting 3, Tyee 0

The Totems were swept aside by Orting.

Highline 3, Eatonville 2

Highline slammed its way past Eatonville.

Foster 3, Evergreen 0

The Bulldogs buried the Wolverines in three sets Tuesday.

Kennedy 3, Federal Way 1

The Lancers won their non-league match against the Eagles.

Tacoma Baptist 3, Seattle Lutheran 2

Tacoma Baptist topped the Saints.

Girls swimming

Mt. Rainier 98, Kennedy 84

Mount Rainier stroked its way to a close win over the Lancers.

Boys golf

Nathan Hale 102, Chief Sealth 58

Chief Sealth was outscored in Tuesday's match.

Garfield 109, West Seattle 101

The Wildcats were edged by the Bulldogs.

Foss 1, Foster 0

Foster fell in Tuesday's match against Foss.

Kennedy 71, Auburn 13

Kennedy Catholic topped the Trojans Tuesday.

Auburn-Riverside 49, Mt. Rainier 46

The Ravens edged the Rams in Tuesday's match.

Girls golf

Foster 48, Foss 19

The Bulldogs gobbled down the Falcons.

Kennedy 55, Auburn 6

The Lancers also beat Auburn on the girls side Tuesday.

Garfield 79, West Seattle 42

West Seattle was dealt a loss Tuesday.

Nathan Hale 15, Chief Sealth 0

The Seahawks came up empty in scoring Tuesday.

Monday, Sept. 12

Volleyball

SCS 3, Bush 0

Seattle Christian beat Bush decisively Monday.

Boys tennis

Kennedy 4, Hazen 1

The Lancers won four out of five against the Highlanders.

Tahoma 4, Mt. Rainier 1

Mount Rainier took one out of five in Monday's loss.

Girls golf

Auburn-Riverside 69, Mt. Rainier 36

The Ravens flew past the Rams last Monday.