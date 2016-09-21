Sportswatch for the week of Sept. 21-27

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Football

Mount Rainier will bring its 3-0 season record into a 7 p.m. game against Hazen at Highline Memorial this Friday and Chief Sealth will entertain Garfield at the same time at the Southwest Athletic Complex.

Kennedy Catholic goes to French Field to play Kentridge at the same time as Evergreen travels to Foss, Foster to Washington and Highline to Orting.

West Seattle will visit Ballard at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Seattle Memorial and Seattle Lutheran hosts Tulalip at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Seattle Stadium.



Girls soccer

Mount Rainier hosts Hazen for 7:30 p.m. action Thursday with Kennedy going to Kentridge at the same time. JFK is at home against Kentlake at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Starfire and Mount Rainier visits Kent-Meridian at 7:30 p.m.

West Seattle visits Garfield at 7 p.m. Thursday and visits Shorewood at 5 p.m. Saturday before dropping in on Cleveland at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Chief Sealth hosts Garfield at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Evergreen entertains Franklin Pierce at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Foster hosts Lindbergh at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday Fife visits Evergreen at 3:30 p.m. at Valley Ridge and Foster goes to Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m.

Tyee travels to Renton and Highline to Clover Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Highline at home against Steilacoom at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Tyee at Eatonville at 3:30 p.m.

Seattle Christian goes to Chief Sealth at 4 p.m. Thursday, to University Prep at 12 p.m. Saturday and hosts Vashon Island at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Volleyball

Mount Rainier hosts Thomas Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and Auburn at the same time Tuesday, when Kennedy hosts Todd Beamer.

Chief Sealth is at home against Garfield at 7 p.m. Thursday as West Seattle visits Cleveland, then at the same time Tuesday West Seattle is at Garfield and Chief Sealth at Cleveland.

Evergreen is at home against Lindbergh and Foster at home against Foss at 7 p.m. Thursday. Evergreen visits Franklin Pierce and Foster to Lindbergh at the same time Tuesday.

Seattle Christian goes to Life Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday before visiting Vashon Island at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Seattle Lutheran travels to Quilcene for 6 p.m. action Thursday and hosts Auburn Adventist at the same time Tuesday.

Pros

Mariners

Seattle wraps up its crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 12:40 p.m. game Wednesday at Safeco Field.

The Mariners then hit the road for six games, visiting the Minnesota Twins at 5:10 p.m. Friday, 4:10 p.m. Saturday and 11:10 a.m. Sunday to start off the trip.

Seattle then goes to Houston to play the Astros at 5:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

All Mariners games can be seen on the ROOT Sports cable television network.

Seahawks

Seattle comes home to CenturyLink Field to play the San Francisco 49ers in a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday that can be seen on Channel 13 public television.

Sounders

Seattle visits Los Angeles at a time to be announced Sunday with ESPN cable carrying the action live.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington pays a 7:30 p.m. visit to the University of Arizona in Tucson Saturday with the Pac-12 cable network carrying the game live.

Cougar football

Washington State University drew a bye for this week before hosting Oregon on Oct. 1.