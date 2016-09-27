Campy superhero comedy meets love story in musical The Toxic Avenger at Burien Actors Theatre

Burien Actors Theatre’s next production, the musical comedy The Toxic Avenger, performs Sept. 30 through Oct. 30.

The Burien Actors Theatre production features live musicians, specialty drinks themed to the show and free on-site parking, plus an opening night party.

“THE TOXIC AVENGER”

Winner of Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, The Toxic Avenger is a love story and laugh-out-loud musical that has it all—an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, a corrupt New Jersey mayor and two actors who play…well, pretty much everyone else…bullies, mobsters, old ladies, and stiletto-wearing backup singers.



Melvin Ferd the Third wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. When the mayor’s bullies dump Melvin into radioactive toxic waste, he reemerges as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero. A mutant freak with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark, “Toxie” is out to save New Jersey, end global warming, and woo the town’s blind librarian.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at Burien Actors Theatre, 14501 4th Ave. S.W. in Burien.

Ticket prices range from $7 to $20. Student tickets are just $10. Dinner and show packages are $35. For tickets, special deals or other information, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or call 206-242-5180.

The Toxix Avenger is sponsored by 4Culture and the Mark Restaurant & Bar.

