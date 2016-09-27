Police report

The suspect was reported to have brandished a firearm during the assault. The victim was able to break free from the suspect and run to safety where she called 911.

A perimeter was established and a K-9 Officer from Renton as well as a King County Guardian One helicopter were utilized in an extensive search for the suspect. The suspect was not located during the search.

The victim was treated on scene by the Tukwila Fire Department for minor injuries resulting from the struggle with the suspect.



The Tukwila Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating the incident.

Assault, cutting

A victim was stabbed Sept. 18 at the Dragon Pearl Restaurant on 1st Avenue S. by an unknown suspect. He was stabbed on the left side of the stomach.

Residential burglary

Someone pulled the siding off of a building to gain access to its contents at a residence on 148th S. on Sept. 18. Some items were taken.

On Sept. 19, a male suspect was arrested for simple assault after he threatened to shoot at police and also to commit suicide at an address on S.W. 120th Street.

Robbery, highway

A man was punched in the face by an unknown suspect who then stole $150 cash from the victim at S.W. 156th Street and 8th Avenue S.W. on Sept. 18

Head butt

A woman told police her estranged husband butted her with the brim of his hat in her forehead and took her cellphone. She told police she did not wish to assist in prosecution. The incident took place at a park on S. 136th Street on Sept. 15.

