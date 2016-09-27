Sports Roundup for Sept. 23

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Friday, Sept. 23

Football

West Seattle 36, Ballard 20

The Wildcats improved their overall season record to 3-1 with Friday's victory over the Beavers of Ballard at Seattle Memorial Stadium.

Seattle Lutheran 68, Clallam Bay 65

Seattle Lutheran of West Seattle won a wild west style showdown against Clallam Bay in eight-man football action Friday.

Foss 27, Evergreen 0

The Wolverines were blanked by the Falcons of Tacoma in a road game Friday.

Washington 22, Foster 12

Foster fell to the Patriots in Friday action in Parkland.

Kentridge 22, Kennedy 21

The Lancers came up one point shy of victory for the second week in a row in North Puget Sound League action at French Field Friday.

Garfield 65, Chief Sealth 0

Chief Sealth suffered a lopsided loss on Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex it calls home.

Orting 48, Highline 16

Orting pounded the Pirates in a South Puget Sound League game played in Orting on Friday.