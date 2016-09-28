Alaska Airlines will fly to Havana, Cuba, beginning Jan. 5, 2017

Tickets for the daily, nonstop Los Angeles-Havana flight are now on sale at alaskaair.com

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines will launch historic new flying to Havana, Cuba on Jan. 5, 2017. The daily nonstop flight from Los Angeles is among the first regularly scheduled commercial flights to the island country in more than 50 years, and is the only nonstop flight to Cuba from the West Coast.

“This is a historic year for U.S. travelers, who can now fly to Cuba from the U.S. on scheduled commercial service for the first time in more than 50 years,” said Andrew Harrison, Alaska’s chief commercial officer. “We’d like to thank the U.S. Department of Transportation for providing Alaska Airlines the opportunity to operate the only daily, nonstop flight from the West Coast to Cuba.”

The flights were awarded by the DOT in August, and remain subject to approval by the Cuban aviation authorities.

With the addition of flights to Cuba, customers traveling from Los Angeles can reach 22 destinations on Alaska Airlines’ more than 275 weekly flights, and 84 nonstop destinations worldwide via Alaska’s expansive global partner network.

“We are focused on strengthening our presence in the Los Angeles area, with daily service to 25 destinations from four area airports,” said Harrison. “With the addition of nonstop flights to and from two cities in Costa Rica last fall, and now Havana, we’ll offer up to 87 peak season weekly departures from Southern California to Latin America.”

Schedule of new service:

Start date City pair Departs Arrives Frequency

Jan. 5 Los Angeles-Havana 8:50 a.m. 4:55 p.m. Daily

Jan. 5 Havana-Los Angeles 5:55 p.m. 8:45 p.m. Daily

All times based on local time zones

Customers flying from Seattle and Anchorage, Alaska will also enjoy convenient connections to the new route.

Travel to Cuba requires advance planning. The U.S. government does not currently allow U.S. citizens or travelers flying on U.S. airlines to visit Cuba strictly for tourism. Travelers must fall into one of 12 approved categories, including family visits, educational activities and public performances or exhibitions.

To aid customers interested in visiting Cuba, Alaska is working with Cuba Travel Services, the leading travel company serving the destination with more than 17 years of experience. Customers are encouraged to contact Cuba Travel Services for assistance securing travel visas, hotel lodging, and ground transportation and creating itineraries, among other things

"We are proud to build a new partnership with Alaska Airlines and excited to contribute in their efforts," said Michael Zuccato, General Manager at Cuba Travel Services.

Tickets for the new routes will go on sale today with fares starting from $229. To purchase tickets, visit www.alaskaair.com to find great savings, or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 or Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

