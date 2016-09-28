Lynn Pittier, Shirley Stevens, Jan Swecker, Julie Kirk setting up Constitution Week Board at North Hill Elementary School.

Local DAR chapter reports on Fall meeting

Fall was a busy time for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Tillicum Chapter. Members went to North Hill Elementary School and decorated the school board for Constitution Week. Promoting information on the Constitution has become an annual project for their members. Lisa Mulligan, Chief of Police for the city of Seatac, spoke at the September meeting about Arlington National Cemetery. Her moving presentation included a video about the cemetery and pictures of her own parents’ burial services there.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Tillicum Chapter, meets at Wesley Gardens in Des Moines on the second Monday of the month at 5PM. The DAR promotes patriotism, education and historic preservation. Any woman who is a direct descendant of a Patriot of the Revolutionary War is invited to join. The DAR website www.dar.org has contact information.

