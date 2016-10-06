THE TOXIC AVENGER

Any musical comedy based on a classic cult film will likely have its fan base pretty much built in. These fans familiar with the movie already know what fun and fright they’re in for. But for the rest of us, the title of Burien Actors Theatre’s season-opening show will have to give us a hint of what to expect. “No, they’re not doing Shakespeare or Ibsen this time.”

The Toxic Avenger was a 1984 camp horror flick that boasted three sequels and an animated children’s TV series spin off. Then, in 2008, it became an off-Broadway hit as a musical comedy. Hailed as “exuberantly silly” by the New York Times and “hilariously funny” by the NY Post, “Toxie” ran for over 300 performances. On Sept. 30, Burien Actors Theatre opened The Toxic Avenger, beginning a 5-weekend run through Oct. 30.

At rise, a graffiti-filled dump represents Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey. A live band inhabits the upper level of the toxic waste dump, while the aura of bubbling goo emits from one particularly large vat below.



Here we meet our hero Melvin Ferd the Third (Lance Zielinski), a nerdy environmental activist who vows to clean up the state and expose the corruption that caused it all.

But standing in Melvin’s way is crooked Mayor Babs Belgoody (Britt Boyd) and her henchmen (Rico Lastrapes and John Lynch). The Mayor, whose political ambitions are responsible for the growing toxic presence in Tromaville, orders her goons to “Get the Geek.” The hapless Melvin is thrown into a vat of radioactive waste and reemerges as The Toxic Avenger, a mutant superhero.

Toxie’s superhuman strength empowers him to save the life of the girl he loves, Sarah (Kyla Roberts), a blind librarian who unknowingly falls for a big green monster of a guy. Toxie realizes he’d have no chance for romance with her if she could actually see him, but his new-found love inspires him to continue fighting corruption and end global warming.

Strong performances are showcased on this stage from this 5-member cast. Lance Zielinski heads up the ensemble with a monstrous but endearing performance as Toxie. His indignation and murderous rage is balanced wonderfully by his tenderness and surprising vulnerability as the lovestruck mutant.

Kyla Roberts’ Sarah is sweet and funny and the perfect New Jersey heroine. A stunning singing voice brings her performance all together. Playing multiple roles as the criminal Mayor, Toxie’s mom Ma Ferd and a Nun, Britt Boyd is a joy to watch with her frantic and quick changes into dueling characters.

Perhaps stealing the show are Rico Lastrapes and John Lynch as the ensemble who play everyone else in the story: bullies, mobsters, old ladies and stilleto-wearing backup singers. Roles like these are fun for actors to play, and when well-done, even more fun for the audience to watch. Happily, Lastrapes and Lynch are more than up to that task.

Director Mok Moser and Music director Paul Linnes bring everything together in an irreverent, over-the-top way. Don’t worry, it’s all meant to be like that. Let me assure you, they do it well.

A great scenic design by Albie Clementi and graffiti artist Sam Sneke along with lighting by Rob Falk deliver the toxic world of Tromaville to us. Kudos as well to Cyndi Baumgardner for props, Audrey Herold for costumes and Tony Cochran and Eric Dickman for sound.

The Toxic Avenger performs from Sept. 30 - Oct. 30. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2pm at Burien Actors Theatre, 14501 4th Ave. SW in Burien. Tickets range from $7 to $20. Log on to www.burienactorstheatre.org or call 206-242-5180.