Sports Roundup

Saturday, Oct. 1

Football

Seattle Lutheran 64, Rainier Christian 56

For the second weekend in a row the Saints won a high-scoring Class B-8 affair after downing Clallam Bay the previous week, 68-65.

Friday, Sept. 30

Football

West Seattle 57, Cleveland 29

The Wildcats of West Seattle outgunned Cleveland in a road game Friday to improve their season record to 4-1.

Kennedy 41, Kentlake 24

After two-straight one-point losses the Lancers rebounded for a big win over Kentlake on Friday.

Foster 53, Foss 38

Foster felled Foss of Tacoma in a South Puget Sound League 2A game Friday.

Ballard 53, Chief Sealth 6

Chief Sealth suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Beavers on Friday.

River Ridge 55, Highline 8

River Ridge sunk the Pirates in SPSL 2A action Friday.

Lindbergh 52, Evergreen 6

The Wolverines also had a rough night Friday in their game against Lindbergh.



Boys tennis

Highline 4, Renton 1

The Pirates posted a win over the Indians in SPSL 2A tennis action Friday.

Kentwood 3, Kennedy 2

The Lancers were edged by the Conquerors in a NPSL 4A match.

Girls swimming

Bainbridge 120, West Seattle 85, Chief Sealth 51

Bainbridge beat both West Seattle and Chief Sealth in Friday's meet, scoring 120 points to the 85 of West Seattle and 51 of Chief Sealth.