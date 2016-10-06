Sportswatch for the week of Oct. 5-11
Sports events worth keeping an eye on
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
High schools
Football
Mount Rainier carries its 5-0 record into an 8 p.m. home game against Kentwood at Highline Memorial Stadium this Friday, following a 5 p.m. game between Highline and Clover Park.
West Seattle (4-1), meanwhile, will be at home at the Southwest Athletic Complex playing Liberty in a 7 p.m. non-league game that night.
Chief Sealth visits Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast Athletic Complex with Foster going to Renton Memorial to play Lindbergh at the same time.
Evergreen goes to Franklin Pierce for 7 p.m. action Friday and Seattle Lutheran plays there at 5 p.m. against Evergreen Lutheran.
Kennedy Catholic waits until 12 p.m. Saturday to host Kent-Meridian at Highline Memorial Stadium.
Girls soccer
Kennedy Catholic hosts Kent-Meridian for a 6 p.m. match at Starfire on Thursday and Mount Rainier travels to Kentridge at 7:30 p.m. The Rams come home to Highline Memorial Stadium to face Kentlake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as the Lancers visit Kentwood.
Chief Sealth is at home playing Cleveland at 4 p.m. Thursday as West Seattle goes on the road to Ingraham, then Tuesday West Seattle is at home at Hundley playing Nathan Hale at 4 p.m. as Chief Sealth goes to Ingraham.
Evergreen hosts Washington at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ridge and Foster entertains White River at 7:30 p.m. when Tyee visits Highline.
Tyee drops in on Foster at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tyee hosts Clover Park at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Ridge. Highline goes to Orting at 7 p.m. that day. Evergreen goes to Foss at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Foster to Washington at 7 p.m.
Seattle Christian is at Valley Ridge playing Cascade Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday before entertaining Charles Wright at the same place and time Saturday.
Volleyball
Mount Rainier hosts Kentlake and Kennedy Catholic entertains Hazen at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Monday at the same time JFK is at Kentlake and Mount Rainier at Tahoma.
Chief Sealth visits West Seattle at 7 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday at the same time Chief Sealth hosts Rainier Beach as the Wildcats travel to Roosevelt.
Foster visits Evergreen at 7 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday Foster entertains Washington and Evergreen gets a visit from Foss.
Highline is at home playing Eatonville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday as Tyee travels to Orting, then Highline drops in on Tyee at the same time Tuesday.
Seattle Christian hosts Bellevue Christian at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and travels to Charles Wright at the same time Monday.
Seattle Lutheran goes to Mount Rainier Lutheran for 6 p.m. action Tuesday.
Pros
Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks drew a bye for this week and will return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 with a 1:25 p.m. home game against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field.
Sounders
Seattle is off until Wednesday, Oct. 12 when it hosts Houston for 7:30 p.m. action at CenturyLink Field.
Thunderbirds
Seattle hosts Victoria for a 7:35 p.m. Western Hockey League match Friday before entertaining Spokane at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Both matches will be played at the Showare Center in Kent.
Colleges
Husky football
The undefeated (5-0) and No. 5-ranked University of Washington team will be in Eugene, Ore. this Saturday playing the Oregon Ducks at 4:30 p.m.
Channel 13 will show the game live.
Cougar football
Washington State University will be on the road in Palo Alto, Calif. playing the Stanford Cardinal in 7:30 p.m. action Saturday.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.