Sportswatch for the week of Oct. 5-11

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Football

Mount Rainier carries its 5-0 record into an 8 p.m. home game against Kentwood at Highline Memorial Stadium this Friday, following a 5 p.m. game between Highline and Clover Park.

West Seattle (4-1), meanwhile, will be at home at the Southwest Athletic Complex playing Liberty in a 7 p.m. non-league game that night.

Chief Sealth visits Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southeast Athletic Complex with Foster going to Renton Memorial to play Lindbergh at the same time.

Evergreen goes to Franklin Pierce for 7 p.m. action Friday and Seattle Lutheran plays there at 5 p.m. against Evergreen Lutheran.

Kennedy Catholic waits until 12 p.m. Saturday to host Kent-Meridian at Highline Memorial Stadium.



Girls soccer

Kennedy Catholic hosts Kent-Meridian for a 6 p.m. match at Starfire on Thursday and Mount Rainier travels to Kentridge at 7:30 p.m. The Rams come home to Highline Memorial Stadium to face Kentlake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as the Lancers visit Kentwood.

Chief Sealth is at home playing Cleveland at 4 p.m. Thursday as West Seattle goes on the road to Ingraham, then Tuesday West Seattle is at home at Hundley playing Nathan Hale at 4 p.m. as Chief Sealth goes to Ingraham.

Evergreen hosts Washington at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ridge and Foster entertains White River at 7:30 p.m. when Tyee visits Highline.

Tyee drops in on Foster at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tyee hosts Clover Park at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Valley Ridge. Highline goes to Orting at 7 p.m. that day. Evergreen goes to Foss at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Foster to Washington at 7 p.m.

Seattle Christian is at Valley Ridge playing Cascade Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday before entertaining Charles Wright at the same place and time Saturday.

Volleyball

Mount Rainier hosts Kentlake and Kennedy Catholic entertains Hazen at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Monday at the same time JFK is at Kentlake and Mount Rainier at Tahoma.

Chief Sealth visits West Seattle at 7 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday at the same time Chief Sealth hosts Rainier Beach as the Wildcats travel to Roosevelt.

Foster visits Evergreen at 7 p.m. Thursday and Tuesday Foster entertains Washington and Evergreen gets a visit from Foss.

Highline is at home playing Eatonville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday as Tyee travels to Orting, then Highline drops in on Tyee at the same time Tuesday.

Seattle Christian hosts Bellevue Christian at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and travels to Charles Wright at the same time Monday.

Seattle Lutheran goes to Mount Rainier Lutheran for 6 p.m. action Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks drew a bye for this week and will return to action Sunday, Oct. 16 with a 1:25 p.m. home game against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field.

Sounders

Seattle is off until Wednesday, Oct. 12 when it hosts Houston for 7:30 p.m. action at CenturyLink Field.

Thunderbirds

Seattle hosts Victoria for a 7:35 p.m. Western Hockey League match Friday before entertaining Spokane at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Both matches will be played at the Showare Center in Kent.

Colleges

Husky football

The undefeated (5-0) and No. 5-ranked University of Washington team will be in Eugene, Ore. this Saturday playing the Oregon Ducks at 4:30 p.m.

Channel 13 will show the game live.

Cougar football

Washington State University will be on the road in Palo Alto, Calif. playing the Stanford Cardinal in 7:30 p.m. action Saturday.