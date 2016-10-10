Highline School Board Members Invite Community to Conversations
Ask Questions, Voice Concerns, and Discuss Solutions
Burien, WA–Families and community members are invited to join members of the Highline School Board for a set of conversations at locations across the district in October.
The sessions are intended to be open conversations. Participants can bring up issues of concern and ask questions.
Please come with questions and ideas so school board members can learn about the issues that are important to you.
All community members are invited to attend.
Upcoming Conversations
Joe Van
Tuesday, October 11
6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Cedarhurst Elementary School Library
611 South 132nd Street
Burien, WA 98168
Tyrone Curry Sr.
Saturday, October 15
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Evergreen Campus Cafeteria
830 SW 116th Street
Seattle, WA 98146
Michael Spear
Monday, October 17
6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
North Hill Elementary School Library
19835 8th Avenue South
Des Moines, WA 98148
Bernie Dorsey
Thursday, October 20
6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Marvista Elementary School Library
19800 Marine View Drive SW
Normandy Park, WA 98166
