LETTER: A chance for a better future

To the editor:

On September 13, 2016, the Census Bureau released its latest income and

poverty data. The good news was that 3.5 million fewer Americans lived in poverty in 2015 compared to 2014. In addition, the poverty rate for

children also dropped from 21.1 percent to 19.7 percent. This is good

newsâ•"no doubt about it. But we still have one in ten US households

trying to make ends meet with incomes below $13,300 last year. We still

have one in seven Americans living below the federal poverty line (just

over $24,000 for a family of four). And sadly, we still have almost one

in five American children living in poverty. But the candidates for

president did not address the issue of poverty in their debate on

September 26,2016.

So what can we do about this? As candidates vie for our votes in the

upcoming elections, we must demand that they start to address the issue of

poverty by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which, along

with the Child Tax Credit, lifted 9.2 million people out of poverty in

2015. The problem is that the EITC currently excludes millions of younger

workers and others not raising children. Expanding the EITC has wide

bipartisan support, including from President Obama and House Speaker Paul

Ryan. So let˙s make sure that whatever happens in November our Congress

and new president take action to make sure that all hardworking Americans

have a chance for a better future.



Zelda Foxall